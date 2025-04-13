Kamloops skaters experience joy of performing as Full Steam Ahead show a relief compared to pressure of competitions

The art and sport of figure skating was on full display Saturday night as 119 members of the Valleyview Skating Club came together to put on their Full Steam Ahead — a first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance was in front of a large crowd at the Sandman Centre, and was inspired by Kamloops’ 2141 locomotive

Skaters ranging in age from four to 65 played parts in the performance, including 15 year old Brooklyn Leduc who was excited to get on the ice after training for the big day.

“We’ve just put in a lot of hard work, and, so to be able to share it with our loved ones and everyone else is just just such a cool thing to do,” Leduc said.

Lisa Skubovius, a coach with the club, said the event came together on a tight timeline with less than a month to put the whole show together.

“Selecting a theme, selecting the music, editing the music, creating the choreography, teaching the choreography — entrances, exits, safety — there’s just so many moving parts to a big show like this that I couldn’t be more impressed with how everyone in the club has pulled together and how the skaters have done an amazing job learning so much so quickly,” Skubovius said.

She added that some skaters had between just four to eight hours of practice for the show.

Leduc and Skubovius both said the show provides a great opportunity to showcase skills without the pressure of a competition.

“Performing and showing everyone what we’ve been working so hard at and just being able to perform with no pressure and just having fun,” Leduc said when asked why she was excited for the show.

Skubovius said generally when they perform a skater is alone on the ice for a competition in front of judges and other technical requirements of you.

At this show, however, the focus is more about showmanship and having fun.

“As for what the whole coaching team would like for the skaters to get from it is to experience what the joy of performing really is, because sometimes I think it’s too pressure filled at competitions, and there’s a real joy in sharing what you do well with others,” Skubovius said.