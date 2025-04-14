Realtor from Kamloops named Association of Interior Realtors president

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops resident is the new Association of Interior Realtors president.

Kadin Rainville, who has been practising in the Kamloops and Thompson Nicola Regional District for five years, has taken over from Cranbrook’s Kaytee Sharun, whose one-year term recently came to a close. Sharun will remain on the board of directors as past president.

“I didn’t know my career as a Realtor would take me down the path of leadership within our industry, however, my drive and focus for serving our members, as well as serving the public, is something that resonates within the Realtor community,” Rainville said in a press release. “I’m fortunate to be joined at our board table by a very talented group of directors, and even more fortunate that our board of directors are supported by incredible full-time staff at the association.”

Kelowna’s Ryan Mayne was elected vice-president, which puts him on the path to become president next year at this time. Other newly elected directors include Kelowna’s Ben Calderisi, Amy Essington and Chantal Kowalski, Kamloops’ Lisa Moonie and Joel Rodrigues, and Vernon’s Tracy Danbrook,

Returning directors are Osoyoos’ Ken Davreux, Kelowna’s Tamara Stone and Cranbrook’s Gavin Thomas.

Association of Interior Realtors consists of approximately 2,600 Realtors who live and work in communities across the B.C. Interior, including the Okanagan, Kootenay, Kamloops and South Peace River regions.