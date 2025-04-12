Bernier looks to Kamloops to grow support for People's Party of Canada

About 40 people attended a rally Friday welcoming People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier back to Kamloops for another election cycle.

The PPC leader, who has visited the Tournament Capital in each of the last two federal elections of 2019 and 2021, shared his message with supporters at Riverside Park.

Bernier said the goal for the PPC when Canadians go to the polls on April 28 is to grow from the five per cent of the popular vote in 2021 — and to finally get a candidate elected to Parliament.

Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola and Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies are Conservative strongholds. Bernier admitted he came looking to court Tories, but said he hopes to win over some NDP and Liberal supporters along the way, as well.

“I believe that we can have a lot of support here and I’m coming here, we have two great candidates, so that’s important for me — I want to help them to be successful,” Bernier said.

Speaking to supporters at the Rotary Bandshell, Bernier called for a moratorium on immigration aimed at improving quality of life for Canadians, and spoke out against Canada imposing counter tariffs to fight U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

He also said Canada’s budget can and should be balanced with cuts to all foreign aid, corporate subsidies and some funding cuts for First Nations programs.

'The message will resonate'

Candidates Chris Enns for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola and Michael Henry of Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies said they feel having Bernier visit will help amplify the party’s message locally.

“I’m so happy he was here and I think the message will resonate,” Henry said.

Enns said it was "a great honour" to meet him.

“I’ve wanted to meet him in person for a very long time. I respect everything he’s been doing for Canadians for the past few years,” he said.

Bernier attributed the sparse attendance Friday to his schedule being changed at the last minute, leaving little notice of the rally.

He will make campaign stop in Summerland and Osoyoos over the weekend.