Crown wants eight years for gunman who shot acquaintance in face

Photo: Castanet Police outside the Howard Johnson Motel on Columbia Street following a deadly shooting on Feb. 13, 2021.

A Kamloops man who accidentally shot an acquaintance dead while beating his face with a sawed-off shotgun could spend as long as eight years in prison.

Lukas Anderson, 32, pleaded guilty last summer to one count each of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited. He was in a Kamloops courtroom on Friday for sentencing.

Mikael “Mickey” Stewart, 23, was shot dead inside the Howard Johnson Motel on Columbia Street on Feb. 13, 2021.

“The impugned act was entirely unprovoked,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court.

“Mr. Anderson hit the victim in the face with a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a prohibited weapon. Courts have described the act of carrying a loaded firearm in an unlawful manner as 'a tragedy in utero’ — in other words, this was entirely foreseeable.”

Smoking gun

Stewart was working at the time of the shooting as a drug dealer and owed his supplier a debt of $410.

According to an agreed statement of facts filed in court, Anderson and an accomplice showed up at a first-floor suite at the motel and asked for Stewart, looking to collect the debt. Two friends of Stewart were in the room at the time and everyone knew each other.

Anderson pulled a sawed-off shotgun from a backpack and struck Stewart in the face. The gun discharged upon impact and Stewart died instantly.

Video surveillance cameras caught Anderson fleeing the scene with the shotgun in hand, eventually discarding it in a nearby alley.

“He was arrested shortly thereafter at the nearby Star Lodge motel after trying to leave the area wearing a blonde wig and saying his name was Lisa in a high-pitched voice,” the agreed statement of facts reads.

“He had gunshot residue on his hands, his DNA was on the gun, and clothing that he attempted to conceal was located at the Star Lodge.”

Anderson told police the shooting was an accident, and that was corroborated by eyewitnesses. Subsequent testing of the shotgun by investigators showed it would “shock discharge” after making impact with a rubber mat.

Court heard Anderson had recently purchased the shotgun from Stewart in exchange for drugs and another gun.

Janse asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith to sentence Anderson to eight years in prison — seven for manslaughter and one for the gun charge.

"Mr. Anderson has a criminal record, he does have a breach of another firearms prohibition, he was in breach of a firearms prohibition at the time of this offence and the firearm itself was prohibited,” she said.

"Further aggravating, it appears Mr. Anderson was either enforcing a drug debt or confronting the victim regarding perceived threats to Mr. Anderson's girlfriend.”

Mandatory minimum?

A conviction for manslaughter with a firearm comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison, and that’s where defence lawyer Dan McNamee suggested Smith should land.

He suggested a sentence of four to five years plus three years of probation.

“Obviously there’s a minimum sentence that needs to be imposed — not just a legal minimum but perhaps a moral minimum,” he said. “But Mr. Anderson implores the court to exercise restraint.”

Whatever sentence gets handed down will automatically be shortened by a little more than 3.5 years once time served is factored in. Under McNamee’s most lenient pitch, Anderson would be out of jail in less than six months.

Anderson stood in court and apologized to Stewart’s family.

"That night, a terrible accident occurred by my doing — an accident that changed many lives forever,” he said.

"If I was able to turn back the clock and go back in time, I would.”

Lawyers will return to court on April 28 to set a date for Anderson’s sentencing. He remains in custody.