Election 2025 Q&A with NDP candidate Phaedra Idzan, running in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies

Castanet is running a series of candidate profiles in the run-up to the federal election on Monday, April 28. Between now and election day, we will publish Q&As with each of the candidates. Today, Castanet sits down with Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies NDP candidate Phaedra Idzan to see where she stands on key issues.

Castanet: U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threats have dominated a lot of the discussion early in the campaign. What is your take on the situation and what would you do to address it if elected?

Idzan: If I was the successful candidate in the election, one of the things I'd be working with the NDP on would be to do a $10,000 instant rebate on Canadian made electric cars and plug-in cars.

We have a jobs war room, including the provinces, unions and business leaders. We'd build Canadian, buy Canadian, have that as a campaign. We'd reform the EI programs to aid Canadians who lose their jobs because of this, eliminate the waiting period for the 360 hours that you have to currently wait to get EI. And we'd do an ad campaign in the US.

We'd reverse the cuts by Conservatives previously on border officers and hire back the 1,100 that were previously let go. That would be a start.

Castanet: If elected, how would you make life more affordable for people in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies?

Idzan: This issue is probably the closest to my heart. I currently have a 29-year-old son who's unable to move out on his own because he can't afford to live.

And I strongly believe in the national dental care program that the NDP has brought forward, where a family of four saves $1,700 a year and 3.3 million people have actually benefited from it.

I think the national PharmaCare program that includes the birth control and diabetes medications right now is fantastic that the NDP has brought in, in conjunction with the liberals, and again, with how there was a $500 Canada housing benefit, which helped 1.8 million people with rent or their mortgages.

The NDP would eliminate GST on essentials like diapers and restaurant meals, kids clothing, internet and home heating. There'd be a price cap on basic groceries.

And we'd address the liberal shortcomings with the dental care plan and make it expand to more folks, and we would expand the coverage on meds currently covered.

Castanet: What do you think needs to be done to address the housing crisis, and what is your party's take?

Idzan: I think we need to build more homes. We need to build them quicker and faster and more efficiently.

We need to support first time home buyers, and that's one of the things that the NDP party has recommended they'll do. We need to create a housing market for people and not for big corporations. We need to stop the reno-victions.

I very much agree with the NDP on that, and we need to help those who have greatest housing need.

Castanet: The Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding is vast. Do you see that posing any challenges for you as an MP?

Idzan: I actually accept it as a challenge and a good challenge, because you represent so many different folks in the riding right now.

I'm actually going from town to town to speak with the residents to see what their issues are. Mostly the issues are the same in every town, a little different when the cities are a little larger, but for the most part, people are concerned about affordability, they're concerned about the U.S. tariffs right now that are taking place.

And again, I'm a local, born and raised. I know the area very well. I've worked in various areas throughout a couple of the different towns, and I believe I'd be the best candidate for that.

Castanet: What would you do as MP to make sure small businesses in Kamloops Shuswap central Rockies are in a position to succeed?

Idzan: Small businesses in the area are the life blood of the region and the NDP and I, if I am the successful candidate, would have a number of things that we'd work on to help reduce the costs for small business and support them.

One would be a tax reduction relief, and we can continue to advocate lowering the federal small business tax rate. We've pressured the government historically to previously reduce it from 11% to 9% and that was in 2019.

We would do the carbon tax reform, of course, that's already started. We support eliminating the carbon tax for small businesses and ensure rebates are tax free.

We'd do loan forgiveness and flexibility. The NDP has consistently called for extending the repayment and forgiveness for the CEBA loans. We've also proposed to expand the eligibility for the CEBA loans to include entrepreneurs and startups.

And this reflects the NDP focus on reducing the costs and increasing access to financial resources and support small businesses in facing economic challenges.

