Mock evacuation drill taking place in Paul Lake this weekend

Photo: KTW file photo People evacuating their home due to a fire between Juniper Ridge and Valleview in 2021.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Kamloops Search and Rescue will stage a mock emergency exercise to sharpen their communications skills in the event of a wildfire.

On Saturday, KSAR and TNRD personnel will be in the community of Paul Lake running a mock evacuation drill designed to simulate a wildfire threatening the community.

“This is an exercise only and residents are not in danger,” KSAR wrote in a social media post. “The goal of the exercise is to practice and improve notification procedures that would be implemented in a real emergency situation.

The post went on to say members of KSAR will be present and easily identifiable.

“Please note that they will not request any personal information from residents. Only a portion of households in the area will receive notifications; those who are notified will receive a handout and an information package regarding the exercise,” the post stated.

Anyone with questions can contact TNRD Emergency Services at 250-377-6321.