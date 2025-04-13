Election 2025 Q&A with PPC candidate Michael Henry, running in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies

Castanet is running a series of candidate profiles in the run-up to the federal election on Monday, April 28. Between now and election day, we will publish Q&As with each of the candidates. Today, Castanet sits down with Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies People's Party of Canada candidate Michael Henry to see where he stands on key issues.

Castanet: U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threats have dominated a lot of the discussion early in the campaign. What is your take on the situation and what would you do to address it if elected?

Henry: The party's take is that we want to avoid a trade war. I don't think that we can win one with the United States.

We want free trade with no tariffs, at the end of the day, the recent U.S. tariffs stem from fentanyl coming into the US through Canada. The minority Liberals appointed a former Mountie as the Canadians new fentanyl czar, in part to smooth the U.S. President's concerns about open border and to pause the developing trade war.

Since this appointment, the RCMP confirms that there are 4,000 separate organized crime groups operating in Canada. A substantial number of these are profiting from poisonous fentanyl. The current minority government soft on crime policies has made Canada a destination for international drug traffickers.

With regards to the US, they have a populist mandate. They've got a lot of a lot of things going on in the world that they're trying to resolve and this is one of those things they're trying to do.

If there's no free U.S., there's no free world, they're a constitutional republic. I look at them as big brother. And big brother's broke, so we have to do something for ourselves to make sure going forward, that we don't get into the situation again.

Castanet: If elected, how would you make life more affordable for people in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies?

Henry: A 2018 study found $14 billion in annual federal business subsidies, which has increased significantly under the current government, including $32 billion in electric car subsidies for two companies in 2023.

This is twice the output of the entire auto sector, according to an Aug. 19, 2023 Blacklock report. Subsidies create inefficiencies and market distortion by favouring certain companies or sectors.

Canada's combined federal provincial corporate income tax rate is the twelfth highest among OECD countries, and lowering it would make businesses more profitable, pay higher salaries and invest more, encourage them to do so.

The Capital Gains Tax reduces overall investment and hinders efficient capital allocation, discouraging innovation. Abolishing it would encourage saving, the investment benefiting the economy more than the loss of government revenues. Our plan, Ottawa should stop taking billions of dollars from private sector and redistributing those dollars through subsidies.

It should instead lower taxes for all businesses and encourage saving and investment to make our economy more productive. The PPC will stop government financial subsidies, bailouts, tax credits to businesses, saving billions yearly.

We will gradually reduce the corporate income tax from 15 per cent to 10 per cent over the first term, freeing up $16 billion for businesses to boost wages and productivity, we will gradually drop the personal Capital Gains Tax inclusion rate from 50 per cent to zero per cent over the First term.

Finally, we will end reliance on immigration to fill labour gaps by encouraging businesses to invest in productivity instead

Castanet: What do you think needs to be done to address the housing crisis, and what is your party's take?

Henry: A significant portion of immigrants to Canada, about 40 per cent, settle in Toronto and Vancouver, where housing shortages are severe.

The Trudeau government has increased immigration targets from 250,000 per year to 500,000 by this year 2025. Additionally, Canada has been accepting more temporary foreign workers, foreign students, illegal immigrants and plans to accept hundreds of thousands of Ukraine refugees.

This influx of newcomers drives high demand for housing, leading to exorbitant prices. Even with increased housing construction, supply cannot meet the demand.

Inflation worsened by the Bank of Canada printing money to cover government deficits further exacerbates the housing market conditions.

PPC's plan includes the following; reduce immigration quotas from 500,000 to 100,000 to 150,000 per year, with a goal of reducing demand and to cool markets, especially in large cities. We propose to modify the Bank of Canada inflation target, moving from two per cent towards zero per cent. This will cool down inflation in all sectors, including housing.

We respect municipal and provincial governments responsibility for housing policies, and reduce federal pressure on densification in single family neighbourhoods. We will privatize or dismantle the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation that currently fuels the housing crisis by encouraging unaffordable debt.

Finally, we will work with provinces to curb speculation and money laundering by foreign non resident buyers, and stabilize land and house markets.

Castanet: The Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding is vast. Do you see that posing any challenges for you as an MP?

Henry: The Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies electoral area stretches from Kamloops to the Alberta border, from Armstrong and Trout Lake in the south to North Shuswap and beyond Micah Creek in the North.

The riding has two time zones, three national parks, and is a transportation corridor with rail and inter-provincial highway infrastructures. The riding is home to approximately 109,000 people and is a year round recreational hub.

While vast in size, since the writ dropped on March 23 I've managed to get around to approximately 80 per cent of the area speaking with constituents. Challenges the riding faces coincide with our natural and man made assets.

The challenges include maintaining transportation infrastructure, minimizing pollution and environmental impacts, addressing forest fire response and building on park management systems.

These challenges require the federal government, working with our provincial partners, to find cost effective ways to protect and continuously improve these natural and man made assets.

Castanet: What would you do as MP to make sure small businesses in Kamloops Shuswap central Rockies are in a position to succeed?

Henry: In a 1994 agreement on international trade between Ottawa, the provinces and the territories aimed to reduce trade barriers within Canada, but didn't succeed. Its replacement the 2017 Canada Free Trade Agreement spans 345 pages, yet nearly half are filled with exceptions and opt outs, making it largely ineffective economically.

These interprovincial barriers act like tariffs on imports from other countries. A Statistics Canada, study suggests trade between provinces is equal to a 7% inter-provincial tariff. A 2016 study in the Canadian Journal of Economics estimates that the barriers cost Canada $100 billion yearly in lost economic potential, which is about $7,500 per household annually.

Our plan as a PPC government will boost the economy by removing trade barriers between provinces. This would help families and businesses increase competition, improve productivity and bring the country together. We plan to strengthen the federal government's role in managing internal trade, using the constitution section 91.2 to make provinces accept each other's standards for workers, products and services.

We plan to create a Minister of Internal Trade to study the issue, inform the public, fight special interest groups and push provinces to eliminate these trade barriers.

