$1,000 Castanet Kamlops prize package includes hotel stays, golf, pizza and much more

Photo: Castanet Rachel Prest picks up her $1,000 prize pack from Jason D'Souza, Castanet Kamloops digital sales representative.

Rachel Prest was the lucky winner of a $1,000 Castanet Kamloops prize pack after last weekend’s Spring Home Show on McArthur Island.

Nearly 1,000 people entered to win the prize, which included a two-night stay at Blue Shore Resort, two free rounds of golf plus cart at The Dunes, two month-long passes to Totem Fitness, a $100 gift card for Kamloops Paint Benjamin Moore, $50 gift cards for 5Bean and Little Bird Beauty, a free XL pizza from the new Fresh Slice in Aberdeen Mall and a $25 gift card for Kamloops Artisan Bazaar.

Hundreds of those who entered opted to sign up for Castanet Kamloops’ free daily email newsletter — which puts all the headlines from the Tournament Capital and beyond in your inbox every afternoon at 2 p.m. Click here to sign up.