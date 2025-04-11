Police raid on Merritt residence after a man escapes from confinement

Photo: Ty Lim/Merritt Herald Police could be seen stationed in a Merritt neighbourhood on Wednesday, April 9.

One person has been arrested and charged after a police raid took place on Wednesday in a home in Merritt, which forced two nearby schools to go into lockdown.

RCMP announced on Friday that Kristal Poirier has been charged with numerous offences after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 2000 block of Clapperton Avenue.

Police said they were called to the Merritt Save-On-Foods on Wednesday and told by a male that he had escaped from the Clapperton Ave. residence after being held there against his will.

"With the assistance of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, numerous individuals were extracted from the residence and taken into custody," RCMP stated in the news release.

"It was determined that two victims had been held in the residence and were confirmed safe."

RCMP said the schools in the area were also alerted of a police incident in the area, and as a precautionary measure, were placed on a Hold and Secure protocol.

Just before noon on Wednesday, emails from Nicola-Similkameen School District 58 were sent to parents asking people not to come to the schools.

An update from the school district came shortly after, stating that both Merritt Central Elementary and Merritt Secondary were downgraded to hold and secure — meaning that doors are locked, and it is business as usual inside. Two of the schools mentioned in the initial email were never locked down, the update said.

Police said that at no time was anyone in any school building in danger.

"The Merritt RCMP are very thankful for our partners at School District 58. Lockdown and Hold and Secure protocols are practiced just like a fire drill would be," Cst. Blake Chursinoff of the Merritt RCMP said in the news release.

"The Hold and Secure protocol was put into place in an abundance of caution for students and staff within Central Elementary and Merritt Secondary. Both schools followed the protocols very well. Throughout this incident, no one within the school buildings was in danger."

Poirier was charged on Thursday with Unlawful Confinement (x2), Utter Threats (x2), Assault with a Weapon (x2) and Assault Causing Bodily Harm (x2) and remains in custody.

Following Poirier's official charges, Merritt RCMP said their officers and the Forensic Identification Services executed a search warrant of the residence.

Inside, police said they found a large quantity of illicit drugs, prohibited firearms, cash and firearm manufacturing equipment.

Poirier could face more charges as the investigation evolves.

Poirier has a virtual bail hearing scheduled for April 14, 2025.

The Merritt RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to speak with them at 250-378-4262.