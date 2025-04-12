Enter to win two tickets to next month's Kamloops Country Kicker

Photo: Contributed

MPRO4 Entertainment is giving Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to a country-themed party featuring drinks, food trucks, dancing and a mechanical bull.

Castanet is sponsoring the Kamloops Country Kicker, which will take over the Kamloops Curling Club on Saturday, May 10.

Tickets are $30, but you could win two of them by clicking here and entering. The contest is open until April 24.

The evening will kick off with dance lessons, and Alberta-based band The Prairies Dogz will be on hand playing country covers.

Food will be supplied by Masala Fusion Meats and Papa John’s, and drinks will come from Iron Road Brewing, Stags Head Liquor Store and Mocktail Mixery.

New this year is Betsy the mechanical bull. Organizers said prizes will be handed out to the top riders, courtesy The Horse Barn.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.