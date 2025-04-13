Kamloops man faces possible three-year prison sentence for choking, raping friend

Photo: KTW file

Prosecutors want a Kamloops rapist to spend three years in federal prison for choking and sexually assaulting his friend after inviting her over for a visit.

Gordon Leary, 48, was convicted following a trial last year in B.C. Supreme Court on charges of sexual assault and assault by choking.

The victim, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban, said she has known Leary for more than a decade. She said they used to exchange flirty texts and she found him attractive.

On March 5, 2022, Leary invited the woman to his home after sending her a sexually suggestive message. The woman said she had previously told Leary she was not looking for sex.

Inside his home, Leary forced himself on the woman and choked her while raping her.

The victim read a lengthy and emotional victim impact statement in court Tuesday during Leary's sentencing hearing.

“How will I ever let this deeply violating trauma go?” she said.

"If Gordon Leary broke into my car, I could sell it. If he broke into my house, I could move. But Gordon Leary broke into my body — he invaded my most intimate inner personal space in the most violent and traumatizing way, and because I am in my body, I have a permanent reminder of the assault and horrific breach of trust.”

Crown prosecutor Laura Drake asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith to sentence Leary to three years in prison.

She argued the circumstances, including the fact he raped the victim without protection and used “demeaning and dismissive language” throughout the assault, called for such a sentence.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi, meanwhile, suggested two years of house arrest plus a lengthy period of probation.

Leary will be required to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database, and he will be bound by a mandatory weapons prohibition.

Lawyers will return to court on Monday to set a date for sentencing.

Leary remains free on bail.