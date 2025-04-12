Election 2025 Q&A with incumbent Conservative Mel Arnold, running in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies

Castanet is running a series of candidate profiles in the run-up to the federal election on Monday, April 28. Between now and election day, we will publish Q&As with each of the candidates. Today, Castanet sits down with Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies Conservative Party incumbent Mel Arnold to see where he stands on key issues.

Castanet: U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threats have dominated a lot of the discussion early in the campaign. What is your take on the situation and what would you do to address it if elected?

Arnold: Well, we can't control what happens south of the border, and what the U.S. president does.

What we can control, is what happens here in Canada, and a Conservative government is going to make sure that we protect our Canadian sovereignty, we protect our borders, we protect our culture, we protect our Canadian currency, we connect our values here, including our economy and our indigenous communities here as well.

There are so many opportunities to make Canada stronger, and the trade tariffs have increased the need for Canada to build together and build stronger. We've pledged to work with the provinces to make sure we remove the interprovincial trade barriers so that businesses can trade right across the country and not be just limited to within their home province.

We've pledged to create a blue seal program to bring in new workers. We've pledged to recognize trades workers across the country to make sure that a worker that's certified in Manitoba can come to work in B.C. with limited or with very little restriction on their ability to go to work right away and earn powerful paycheques.

Castanet: If elected, how would you make life more affordable for people in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies?

Arnold: The first thing we'll do is remove the wasteful and corrupt government spending that we've seen in the last nine and a half years of this liberal government.

The other thing we're going to do is remove the carbon tax completely, not just zero rate it, or move it to an industrial carbon tax that is eventually going to get passed on to the consumers, like the one we have just right now.

That alone will reduce the cost of everything everyone purchases. If you tax the farmer that grows the food, tax the trucker that trucks the food, and tax the grocery store that sells the food, your grocery costs are going up.

We're going to completely remove that tax. We're also going to reduce income tax for the average Canadian by 15 per cent so that when they earn those powerful paycheques, they get to keep more of them in their own pockets.

Castanet: What do you think needs to be done to address the housing crisis, and what is your party's take?

Arnold: To address the housing crisis, we need to get more homes built right now.

We've got a lot of stumbling blocks in the way. We've got red seal certification that isn't recognized province to province, so workers can't move from one province to another to work without cumbersome recertification.

We also need to incentivize, and we, the Conservative government, will incentivize municipalities to build homes faster. Those that build homes faster will receive an increase in their infrastructure funding. Those that don't get homes built won't receive that increase.

The other piece is the removal of the capital gains tax. If someone reinvests in Canada from a capital gains that they have earned previously, if they reinvest that in Canada, there will be no capital gains paid.

That's going to cause a huge influx of investment into Canada and get homes built to add to the supply, which is really what we need to reduce the housing costs.

Castanet: The Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding is vast. Do you see that posing any challenges for you as an MP?

Arnold: The Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding is vast from end to end. All the way from Yoho Park and the glaciers through the Shuswap highlands to the Kamloops grasslands.

But it's got incredible resources, natural resources and human resources. If we work with the people and work with the resources we have, we can get those to markets across Canada and around the world and make a better life for everyone.

Here, it is a vast riding, not that much greater in area than the former area I represented of North Okanagan-Shuswap, but there are some things that need to be done.

I've heard that the Trans Canada Highway is a major issue, especially for parks workers that have to travel it every day through the mountain passes, in the inclement weather and the heavy traffic.

Those types of issues are what I look forward to dealing with if I'm elected as Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies.

Castanet: What would you do as MP to make sure small businesses in Kamloops Shuswap central Rockies are in a position to succeed?

Arnold: To help businesses succeed, we need to reduce red tape and make it worthwhile to be in business.

Businesses have been attacked by the current Liberal government with the former prime minister calling them tax cheats. That's not the case.

I come from a small business background where my biggest concern was making sure my employees had work, oftentimes, subsidizing my business to make sure that those employees can continue working.

Small business owners and operators invest their lives into their businesses. We want to make sure they're not taxed to death or taxed to the point where they move out of the country like Mark Carney did with his company Brookfield.

He moved it to New York last October. Why? Probably better tax incentives in the U.S. A Conservative government is going to make it more economically viable and prosperous for businesses to survive in Canada.

