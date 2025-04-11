Overlanders Bridge reopens following closure for police incident involving weapons report

Photo: Brett Mineer Mounties with guns drawn could be seen near the Overlanders Bridge on Friday investigating a weapon's report .

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Traffic is once again moving across the Overlanders Bridge following police closing the crossing while investigating a "weapons report."

Vehicles could be seen getting through the area and police vehicles clearing from either end of the brodge just before 2:40 p.m.

Police have not yet said what they were dealing with, but have promised an update.

ORIGINAL: 2:34 p.m.

Traffic is backed up on Friday afternoon as Kamloops Mounties have the Overlanders Bridge completely closed due to a weapons report.

Police said the bridge is temporarily blocked to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as they investigate "a weapons report in the area of Tranquille Road and Fortune Drive, near the overpass."

Police were called to the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Residents are asked by police to please avoid the area.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said no further information is available at this time, but an update will be provided once available.