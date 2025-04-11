Kamloops Mounties seek suspect following weapon's report that closed Overlanders Bridge

Photo: Brett Mineer Mounties with guns drawn could be seen near the Overlanders Bridge on Friday investigating a weapon's report.

UPDATE: 3:14 p.m.

Police are searching for a suspect after responding to a report of a gunman that lead to the closure of the Overlanders Bridge on Friday afternoon.

RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn said police received a report of a person on the Tranquille overpass in possession of what appeared to be a long-gun.

Officers flooded the area and closed the Overlanders Bridge to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while they investigated.

“The bridge reopened shortly after, but the investigation remains ongoing,” Evelyn said in a press release. “No one was located in the area matching the suspect’s description and no further reports have been received.”

The person is described as a white male wearing a backwards ballcap and blue shirt.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-10585.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Traffic is once again moving across the Overlanders Bridge following police closing the crossing while investigating a "weapons report."

Vehicles could be seen getting through the area and police vehicles clearing from either end of the brodge just before 2:40 p.m.

Police have not yet said what they were dealing with, but have promised an update.

ORIGINAL: 2:34 p.m.

Traffic is backed up on Friday afternoon as Kamloops Mounties have the Overlanders Bridge completely closed due to a weapons report.

Police said the bridge is temporarily blocked to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as they investigate "a weapons report in the area of Tranquille Road and Fortune Drive, near the overpass."

Police were called to the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Residents are asked by police to please avoid the area.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said no further information is available at this time, but an update will be provided once available.