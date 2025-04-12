Clearwater chamaber of commerce to host Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola all candidates forum

Photo: The Canadian Press

The candidates of Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola will meet for a forum in Clearwater on Monday.

The Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the forum at the Dutch Lake Community Centre in Clearwater on Monday, April 14. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the debate starts at 7 p.m.

It's not yet clear whether everyone will show.

Frank Caputo for the Conservatives, Iain Currie for the Liberals and Chris Enns for the People's Party of Canada have all confirmed their attendance for the event, according to the chamber. Confirmations from the NDP’s Miguel Godau and Green Party candidate Jenna Lindley are still pending.

The event will be held in-person and those unable to attend can watch live on the chamber’s Facebook page.

Chamber president Kaare Long said she is anticipating full house.

She said the forum will begin with a brief introduction, rules of order, introduction to facilities and a brief introduction of guests from master of ceremony Kyler Miller, who is a long-time North Thompson business owner.

Each candidate will be given a few minutes to introduce themselves and the platforms they represent.

Questions will then be taken from attendee the floor, and public discussion about federal issues of concern and how they relate to residents in Clearwater and the North Thompson.

Tzhat will be followed by closing remarks from the candidates.

“This event has come together at the last minute, but we’re making it happen to ensure voters have the chance to engage with candidates directly,” a post on the Clearwater chamber of commerce’s Facebook page stated.

The post also states that any person or business that would like to volunteer or donate refreshments can email [email protected].

Canadians head to the polls in the 45th federal election on April 28. Advanced voting opens April 18.