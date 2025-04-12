258738
Kamloops  

City of Kamloops asks drivers to slow down as crews hit streets to paint road lines

Watch out for line painters

The City of Kamloops is asking motorists to keep an eye out for work crews as spring line painting gets underway this weekend.

The city said the work will get underway on Sunday night, starting with intersections on main roads on the North Shore.

“Please obey traffic control setups and slow down around crews for everyone’s safety,” the city said in a post on social media.

The city said lines will not be painted on Westsyde Road between Harrington Road and Franklin Road, where repaving work is slated to take place this summer.

