Trial now underway for Kamloops lawyer accused of murdering his client

Photo: Castanet Police outside a Dufferin home in March of 2022 after the body of Mohd Abdullah was discovered inside a white rental van.

UPDATE: 12:31 p.m.

Butch Bagabuyo’s first-degree murder trial is now underway in a Kamloops courtroom.

Lawyers spent the morning slowly filing exhibits in court — among them two shovels, a large wheeled storage tote, rope and a 12-inch saw blade.

Bagabuyo, a lawyer himself, is accused of murdering his client, Mohd Abdullah.

Abdullah’s remains were discovered in the back of a Budget rental van parked on the driveway of a home on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Prosecutors are expected to deliver an opening statement at 2 p.m., before calling the first Crown witnesses.

Court heard the shovels and blade were seized from the rental van. The tote and rope was seized from the back yard of Bagabuyo’s home on Columbia Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

A high-profile murder trial is slated to get underway on Monday morning at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Butch Bagabuyo, 57, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohd Abdullah, 60. Bagabuyo is a lawyer and Abdullah was his client.

Abdullah was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was discovered six days later inside a rental van parked on a driveway in a cul de sac in Dufferin.

A court-ordered ban prevents the publication of any of the details of the allegations Bagabuyo is facing, but that information will become public as it comes out at trial.

Bagabuyo was Abdullah’s family lawyer and close friend, according to Abdullah’s daughter.

Abdullah worked as a computer sciences professor at Thompson Rivers University and also taught fitness classes.

Kamloops Mounties have described the investigation into Abdullah’s death as “unprecedented” in the detachment’s history, referencing the complex legal issues created by Bagabuyo’s line of work as a lawyer.

The trial, in front of B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker, is scheduled to run for nine weeks — the first three in Kamloops and the remainder at the Vancouver Law Courts.

Bagabuyo has been free on bail since the summer of 2023.

Read Castanet for regular coverage of the Bagabuyo trial