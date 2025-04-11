Where they stand: Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola candidates discuss crime, public safety

Photo: KTW file

With the April 28 federal election fast approaching, Castanet caught up with the candidates running in the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding to ask how they would address the issues of crime and public safety.

Weighing community impact

Liberal candidate Iain Currie, a lawyer who worked for 17 years as a Crown prosecutor, said he’s hearing from voters concerned about the impact of open drug use and street crime.

If elected, he said he'd like to make it impossible for judges to ignore the impact crime has on communities.

Community impact statements already exist in the justice system, but Currie said there is nothing requiring a judge to consider them an aggravating factor, unlike victim impact statements, which are statutorily aggravating on sentencing.

“They would be a useful tool,” Currie said, giving the example of a business improvement association submitting a letter regarding the impact of an offender's actions, potentially leading to a harsher sentence.

“I think that would be a sensible addition to the Criminal Code and an idea that I would like to push."

Currie said he’d also like to have community and First Nations sentencing courts play bigger roles in the justice system.

He said he backs Liberal Leader Mark Carney's plan to combat crime, which includes recruitment of police and border agents and new legislation protecting women and children.

Bills already pending

Conservative incumbent Frank Caputo, another longtime prosecutor who also worked as an instructor in Thompson Rivers University's law school, said he has two private member's bills addressing bail and one addressing sentencing — and he would work to move them forward if elected to another term.

While in Ottawa as an opposition MP, Caputo put forward bill C-274, seeking to make it more difficult for some chronic offenders to get bail, creating a "presumption detention" for those accused of three indictable offences with a maximum penalty of five years or greater.

He also tabled bill C-313, which aimed to make it harder for repeat offenders to get bail by placing the onus on them to prove why they should be released.

His bill C-299, meanwhile, would raise the maximum penalty for nearly all sexual offences to life in prison.

He said his party intends to be stronger on bail and sentencing than the governing Liberals have. He said he’s heard from people in the riding that they're finding it hard to run their businesses due to crime.

Caputo said the Conservatives want to address prolific offenders, which he described as a “small but discrete group” that commits a large amount of crime.

“We're not going after somebody who has made one or two mistakes, “ he said.

Caputo said Conservatives will also be tougher on those who commit gun crimes and traffic drugs.

Precursors matter

People’s Party of Canada candidate Chris Enns said he thinks addressing the precursors of crime would help to reduce the problem.

“Crime is a massive issue. We need to rehabilitate people. We need to house people. We need to get the drugs off of the streets,” Enns said.

“We're the party for the people, and people who are involved in criminal behaviour, they're still people, and we need to not treat them like an other and we need help get to the root of the problem and fix the root of the problem, so that we can all move forward and have a better society for subsequent generations.”

Education is key

When it comes to curbing crime and public safety NDP candidate Miguel Godau said the government needs to ensure there are support services for people working in any system dealing with public safety, including developing more supports for local policing and for the RCMP.

“I would also look at any programs in terms of enhancing education and awareness around public education on crime,” he said.

What about three strikes?

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre this week promised a California-style three-strikes law if elected, which would see offenders locked up for 10 years to life after committing three "serious" offences. They would also be automatically denied bail, probation, house arrest and parole.

Some experts have said the measures are unconstitutional and would very likely be struck down by the courts — which is what happened with tough-on-crime legislation passed by the former Conservative government under prime minister Stephen Harper.

Currie dismissed the Conservative policy on crime as “performative.” He said Poilievre's plan would make prosecutors’ jobs harder and create a further backlog in the courts, only to be struck down as unconstitutional.

“And it won't have any real impact on on crime," he said. "So if you want to be actually tough on crime, you invest in law enforcement, which is what the Liberals are proposing."

Caputo said he feels the three-strikes legislation could be crafted in a way that would make it compliant with the Charter, and he said he would want to help with that work.

“This obviously takes time, but as Conservatives we're committed to getting it right, and I am personally committed to assisting in this regard, as a former prosecutor and as someone who taught criminal law at the local law school," he said.

Caputo, who has been an Opposition critic for public safety and justice, said legislation is oftentimes deemed unconstitutional because it's overly broad and doesn't take into account cases that might be on the margins.

“You have to legislate a law that is precise and is aimed at addressing ills — in this case, serious crime,” he said.

“You do it with laws that only focus on the discrete group that you are intending to address … and you do it with a measure of precision that does not catch people who are not intended to be caught up in your legislative provision.”

In 2022, a Liberal government bill ended mandatory minimum sentences for all drug convictions and for some firearms and tobacco-related offences. The changes reversed measures passed under Harper.

That bill came after Canadian courts pushed back against mandatory minimum sentences. In a 2016 decision, the Supreme Court of Canada struck down a number of mandatory minimum penalties in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Learn more before you vote

The Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce is once again partnering with Castanet, CFJC-TV and the North Shore and Kamloops Central business improvement associations to bring Kamloops-area voters an election forum streaming online.

The online event will be held Tuesday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and all candidates in the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola and Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies ridings have been invited. The forum will be streamed live on CastanetKamloops.net, and voters will also be able to go back to watch after the fact.