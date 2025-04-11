Unions for SD73 teachers, support workers 'devastated' by plan to cut 77 jobs

Photo: Castanet

Unions representing Kamloops teachers and support workers say they're reeling after School District 73 unveiled a proposed budget that would see 77 jobs slashed.

The proposal would see teaching staff slashed by $3.5 million, approximately 27.5 full-time equivalents, while support staff are looking at $2 million in cuts, which is about 49 FTE workers. A further $750,000 would be cut in administrative positions, supplies and services.

Kamloops-Thompson Teachers Association President Laurel Macpherson said the proposed cuts were “quite shocking” and the union is “pretty devastated by it.”

“People are scrambling, they’re wondering, 'Is it going to be my job? Is this going to impact me?'” Macpherson told Castanet Kamloops.

“To be fair, this is not a district problem. This is a provincial problem and when the province doesn't provide enough money to the system — I mean, the district has to present a balanced budget.”

She said unless the provincial funding model changes, she expects “lean years” ahead with teachers being asked to do more with less.

“As soon as you increase workload, it tends to affect people. It will impact sick leave, which directly impacts relief costs — so it’s kind of a vicious cycle here,” Macpherson said.

CUPE members 'gutted'

Dawn Armstrong, CUPE 3500 president, said her members are feeling “a bit gutted” and she is urging the SD73 board to change course.

She said the cuts would create “uncertainty and insecurity” for students.

“There’s just the tiny little things that get done every day to make sure that every single school and every single classroom continues to run smoothly — that’s in jeopardy right now,” Armstrong said.

She agreed that school districts need adequate funding from the province in the face of rising costs, but said she thinks there’s a “joint responsibility” by the school district and the cuts are “falling on the backs of workers.”

“I’m interested in the financial management of what's happened over the past number of years that led to this point because it didn't happen in one year,” Armstrong said.

No cuts to classroom teachers

SD73 Superintendent Rhonda Nixon said teachers and certified education assistants in the classroom would not be cut.

Under the plan, learning assistants, resource teachers and counsellors will be laid off, cutting teacher staffing that was added on top of the requirements under the collective agreement.

All education departments will continue to be staffed with district level teachers, but reductions in time and positions have been proposed. There are also proposed reductions for secondary school co-ordinators.

“I don’t want to say there’s no impact, because that’s not true, but we’ve limited it as much as we can,” Nixon told Castanet.

She said any additional funds would go to classroom staffing and SD73 is in talks with the Ministry of Education to receive classroom enhancement funding.

Nixon said custodial time is proposed to be reduced now that SD73 is no longer receiving pandemic mitigation funding.

Some facilities and grounds positions left vacant would not be filled and a “small number” of support staff job classifications are on the chopping block, as well.

An expected $5.8 million increase to next year’s budget are a result of soaring relief costs, enrolment beginning to plateau and static funding from the province despite a rise in students with complex needs — an increase of 156 from 2022 to 2025.

Board chair Heather Grieve said inflationary pressures, changes to international student visas and inter-provincial movement were factors, as well, and school districts across the province are feeling the pressure.

“I think for a lot of people, when they hear what’s happening, they think that we’re actually cutting millions of dollars out of our budget, and that’s not the case,” Grieve said.

“We’re seeing the costs increase above what we’re budgeted for and therefore we’re having to change how we spend the dollars that we have.”

Business before students?

Local DPAC chair Bonnie McBride said parents were disappointed in the proposed budget, which she said “put their responsibilities as a business and an employer before the needs of children.”

“I want them to provide a student focused, accessible plan for every child in our school district, and if they have to submit a deficit budget to the ministry, then that's what they have to do,” she said.

In 2016, the Vancouver school district's board of education submitted a deficit budget. The entire board was fired by the ministry for breaching the School Act, replaced by an official trustee.

McBride said she would like to see SD73 trustees take a similar stand.

“My expectation as a parent is that they meet their obligations to the education program that they committed to providing and that's it — that's their job,” she said.

Nixon said the cuts were proposed with the intention of balancing the needs of students and the need to reduce costs.

The proposed budget comes after months of consultations by the district.

“We have a fiduciary duty as board members to take in all of the information, to look at the budget and to pass a balanced budget — and so I think that we are acting within the requirements of the School Act,” Grieve added.

McBride said she wants the board of education to push back and demand the ministry implement changes to the funding model.

“This is a structural problem, this is not our school board's fault,” McBride said. “I don't think that they have done an adequate job advocating for the needs of our district.”

One of the board of education’s advocacy priorities is to lobby for the province to increase per student funding to keep pace with inflation.

'It's a rainy day'

McBride took issue with the board’s goal of building a $6.5-million emergency fund. The surplus is expected to reach $1.8 million at the end of this fiscal year, and it would take 10 years to reach the target.

She said she would have liked to see proposed reinvestments into goals laid out by SD73's strategic plan, but "they chose to continue to invest in their contingency fund to address their fiduciary responsibilities."

“We're saving money for a rainy day. Well, I'll tell you what — it's a rainy day," she said.

Grieve said the emergency funds would allow the district to cover unforeseen circumstances and SD73 was confident it was on pace to build up the reserves to “be meaningful to assist us if we were ever in a situation where we needed it.”

McBride also said she felt the staffing cuts were made “from the bottom up,” suggesting assistant superintendent positions be reduced by 20 per cent — or even board trustee positions.

Grieve said leadership positions in SD73 are comparable to other school districts of a similar size, and the positions ensure operations runs smoothly.

Trustees will be asked to approve the budget on April 28, and feedback can be submitted until April 21.