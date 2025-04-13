Build Kamloops borrowing bylaws pass final step, city expects flexibility on borrowing

Photo: City of Kamloops

Kamloops city council has unanimously green-lit the final step for a pair of borrowing bylaws that will fund the construction of two major capital projects.

Last fall, council adopted two loan authorization bylaws allowing the City of Kamloops to borrow up to $140 million to construct a performing arts centre, and up to $135 million for an arena multiplex and design work for future recreation facilities.

The final step in requesting borrowing from the Municipal Finance Authority of B.C. was to obtain consent from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, a directive council approved unanimously on Tuesday.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate officer, said the city will have a lot of flexibility for how and when the money is actually borrowed, noting the process works a bit different than a homeowner’s mortgage.

“We are able to draw down on our pre-approved loan, for lack of a better term. We have the ability to borrow this money over the course of the building and the development of the assets,” Hallinan said.

He noted this gives the city the ability to use this money in a more short-term manner to make sure staff and vendors are paid for project work in a timely and effective manner.

This also allows the city to monitor and manage against interest rates.

“We are also able to take advantage of better interest rates as they materialize, so as the market ebbs and flows, we don't necessarily have to lock it all in at a specific point in time,” Hallinan said.

He said the city borrows money from the Municipal Finance Authority, which acts on behalf of all the municipalities in the province — and because of the size of this borrowing power, better rates can be secured than those publicly posted and offered through commercial banks.

“This does allow us the ability to be able to be nimble, lock things in and be flexible,” Hallinan said, noting it also makes sure the organization’s financial integrity is maintained.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson asked if the City of Kamloops had reached out to federal or provincial governments for funding.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter noted council members have discussed the Build Kamloops projects with provincial ministers at the past Union of B.C. Municipalities conferences.

“They're well aware of Build Kamloops, where we headed, the needs, and we've heard a lot of support for these projects in recognition also with our population need,” she said.

“They were also really keeping their eye on this to see, will the province be able to support on the other side of having [the] pieces that we need in place.”

Hallinan said granting agencies aren’t prepared to comment or commit any dollars to a project until they know it is moving forward — and a recent court challenge against the city’s use of the alternative approval project had held this up.

“Now that we have jumped that hurdle, we are now moving forward into, again, looking at fulsome grants. We're also looking through opportunities around sponsorship and community fundraising to be able to help offset some of the impacts potentially on taxation,” Hallinan said.

He noted with the federal election underway, there isn’t any movement on grants or funding opportunities related to the project over uncertainty as to who will form the next government.