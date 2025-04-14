Local artist donates print created from salvaged Red Bridge debris

Photo: Casey Macaulay A Kamloops artist has created a series of prints from a salvaged piece of the Red Bridge.

A piece of artwork created with salvaged wood from the historic Red Bridge has been donated to the City of Kamloops.

The Red Bridge burned down in a suspected arson last fall.

Casey Macaulay, a forester and artist, presented the piece to city council during a Tuesday meeting.

Macaulay creates prints using rings cut from trees salvaged from wildfire-damaged areas in order to memorialize these events. He told council he was approached by a friend who had pieces from the bridge, which fit the theme of his work.

“[The Red Bridge] was a big landmark for the town, and I could see the impact it had on a lot of people,” Macaulay said.

He created a limited print series with the piece he received.

“I thought it would be a nice opportunity to donate a framed piece to the city to commemorate that,” he said.

The piece gifted to the city was printed in red ink and mounted in a red frame in honour of the bridge.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson placed the piece at the front of the council horseshoe for the remainder of Tuesday’s meeting.