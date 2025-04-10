Lillooet emergency department will soon be closed for 37 hours

Photo: Contributed

The emergency department at the Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre is closing on Thursday, and it won't reopen until Saturday morning.

Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable at the facility from 7 p.m. on Thursday until 8 a.m. Saturday. Patients are being told access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during that time.

All other impatient services will continue as normal, IH said.

The Lillooet hospital has been hit by repeated emergency room closures in recent weeks, including a 49-hour closure last weekend and a day-long closure a week ago.