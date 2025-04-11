No jail for Kamloops vigilante who struck severely disabled man in head with skateboard

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops vigilante has avoided jail after using his skateboard to attack a severely disabled man he mistakenly thought was masturbating near a bus stop.

Dylan Emery Mainville, 26, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of assault with a weapon.

Court heard Mainville was at the North Shore bus loop near Northills Shopping Centre shortly before 5:30 p.m. on July 21, 2024, when he spotted what he thought was a person masturbating on the sidewalk adjacent to the mall.

“Video surveillance shows Mr. Mainville charging over from the North Shore bus exchange armed with his longboard skateboard, and he used his longboard skateboard in a spearing motion to strike [the victim] in the face,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said in court.

“The blow caused [the victim] to fall to the ground and Mr. Mainville sort of hovered over [him] and uttered some unpleasantries, and then he left.”

A passerby witnessed the attack and called 911. Emergency crews arrived and transported the victim to hospital with a swollen forehead. He escaped serious injury.

“Police located Mr. Mainville and he explained to them that he acted impulsively because he believed [the victim] was masturbating in public, and he was concerned that it was being done toward females at the bus exchange,” Potestio said.

“As it turns out, [the victim] is a disabled person, age 53 at the time, with Down syndrome. He is non-verbal and under care, and according to his caretakers in the police report, he was exhibiting early signs of dementia at the time.”

The victim, who Castanet is not naming, had pulled his shorts down to urinate into a storm drain. Potestio said the man clearly presents as a person with Down syndrome.

‘I had no idea'

Defence lawyer Lois Salmond said Mainville struggles with impulse control, which she attributed to abuse he suffered as a child.

“He was standing near young women and he did think that this man was engaged in an act he wasn’t supposed to be,” she said.

"But he didn’t take the time to look at him — to look at his face. If you look at the picture [of the victim's swollen forehead], I agree with my friend, you can see he has Down syndrome.”

Mainville, who had no prior criminal record, expressed remorse in court.

“I had no idea he had Down syndrome,” he said. “It appeared to me he was masturbating and I acted out of impulse. If there’s an opportunity where I can apologize to him, I would like to."

Warned against vigilantism

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marian Armstrong went along with a joint submission for 30 days of house arrest to be followed by a year of probation.

Potestio said he would have sought a jail sentence if not for Mainville's unblemished criminal record and impulse control issues.

In sentencing Mainville, Armstrong cautioned him to think twice before taking the law into his own hands again.

“That’s why we have police and the courts, so people get a fair process and a fair result,” she said.

“When people take that away from the police and the courts, that’s bad — and it’s bad for everybody."

Armstrong told Mainville he is very lucky the victim's injuries were minor.

“Blows to the head are really unpredictable and the consequences can be devastating,” she said.

“If you were here on a charge of manslaughter, which would have been completely possible in the circumstances that I heard, it would be a much more bleak outlook for you and certainly a much more bleak outlook for [the victim]."

Conditions of his sentence will require Mainville to write a letter of apology to the victim and to take anger management counselling as directed by his probation officer.

He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons and required to stay away from the victim.