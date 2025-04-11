Kamloops city council passes motion barring new shelters on riverfront properties

Photo: KTW file photo.

With a split vote, Kamloops city council has drawn a line in the sand — deciding there won't be any new shelters or transitional housing projects established on riverfront property in city limits.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who put the recommendation forward, said he didn’t believe putting shelters on the riverfront was the best use for such land.

“I really think having guard rails for these types of projects is not a bad thing. It's not stigmatizing. It's no different than when we rezone and say we're allowed single family lots here, townhouses here, condos here and some retail there,” O’Reilly said.

“We are identifying what we want to see, where we want to see it in our community.”

The councillor’s motion noted the City of Kamloops has prioritized purchasing waterfront properties for park space, with the waterways “one of our most valued and treasured assets.”

The motion came to the forefront after council learned that BC Housing was considering a temporary transitional housing project on River Street in downtown Kamloops.

O'Reilly noted two shelters already operate on riverfront property, and because they aren’t new projects, they won't be impacted by his recommendation. A shelter opens each winter in the Yacht Club on River Street, and the Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops also operates the 41-bed Moira House on Kingston Avenue near the Halston Bridge.

After some discussion Tuesday, council passed O’Reilly’s motion with a 6-3 vote. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, Coun. Stephen Karpuk and Coun. Nancy Bepple were opposed.

Bepple said she thought the motion was too far-reaching.



“We have over 80 kilometres of riverfront property in Kamloops. To say that there is no parcel anywhere, anywhere along those 80 kilometres that could not be considered a place that we might want to put some sort of shelter or transitional housing is a concern to me,” Bepple said.

Hamer-Jackson said for him, the difference would come down to whether a shelter operated under a harm-reduction model or was “recovery-focused,” or “dry.”

He said he has observed problems happening around shelters where people are allowed to use substances, but not around housing where residents are not permitted to use.

But Coun. Bill Sarai agreed there are properties all along the riverfront that aren’t being used to their full potential.

“I think it’s going to take a bold council to say this is not the best use,” Sarai said. “This may trigger other residents, developers, the city, to say, ‘Hey, hang on a second, what can we do here that could spur on activity and really enhance our riverfront property?’”

He said his fear is that once properties are handed over for shelters or transitional housing, it's difficult to get them back.

“Once we give up a site, it’s very hard for us to come back three, four, five years later and try to reclaim that site, because we know those individuals have nowhere else to go. And that’s the only concern I have here — and that’s why I would support this,” he said.

Coun. Kelly Hall said he saw the motion as the first step of many to come that will help clean up Kamloops’ riverfront.

“What I like about this notice of motion is it’s the City of Kamloops taking control and defining locations,” Hall said. “It’s about what’s best use — and those are critical words.”