BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists complete week five of a seven-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Maximilian Ruther (L), Michael Potestio (centre) and Aaron Schultze (R) get ready to start spring training for Boogie the Bridge on Tuesday, March 11.

Join columnists Aaron Schulze, Maximilian Ruther and Michael Potestio each Friday morning over the next seven weeks as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 27, in downtown Kamloops.

Empty the tank

After a month of avoiding the inevitable, I woke up early Sunday morning for the 10K sweet session.

Tuesday nights are so right, but I was out of town, and I can’t in good conscience opt out of a Boogie training week.

I haven’t run to lead off the morning since bouncing breakfast cereal around my stomach during morning gym class.

What to do this time?

Empty the tank.

Not in terms of exerting all my effort. But by eating the bare minimum, a protein bar in this case, to get nutrition in me and to avoid the discomfort that comes with taking vitamins on an empty stomach.

Then, force a trip to the washroom. To, y’know, empty the tank.

This week’s starting from the Hope sign in Riverside Park took us over Overlanders Bridge and along the Rivers Trail on Schubert Drive. Jo pointed out crucial areas and directions in the area that will be a part of our 10K Boogie route. It made the upcoming big day on April 27 feel more real.

The sleepy guy in me begrudgingly admits the Sunday morning session felt more refreshing than Tuesday nights. Additionally, avoiding pain in back-to-back weeks of 10K sessions is a fantastic dopamine fix.

I’ll still practice carefully over the next two-to-three weeks to ensure I’m ready to empty the tank for Boogie the Bridge.

No, not that. The energy exerting way this time.

-Aaron Schultze, CFJC News

Trusting the Process

One thing I’ve noticed about running is how clearly you see progress when you stay consistent.

At first it’s uncomfortable and hard, but it gets better. You build a base, your form improves, and over time it just feels more natural. The effort pays off.

It builds confidence too. Even on the days you don’t feel like it, you prove to yourself you can still get it done. And afterward? That endorphin high when you stop your watch and realize it wasn’t so bad after all. You rarely regret a run once it’s done.

Training felt good last week. I ran about 60 kilometres, with more time spent on trails, which is my favourite type of running. While some runners hate hills, I actually love them. Going uphill is where my hiking background really comes through.

As a kid, my parents often took me hiking in Europe, and we’d climb all kinds of mountains in the Alps. I went out to Blind Bay in the Shuswap for a solo trail run, and the view from the top of the mountain, looking out over Shuswap Lake, was an incredible reward.

On Sunday, we did the longest run of the program with RUNClub. Everyone in our group hit the 20 kilometre mark, and it brought back memories of my first Boogie half last year.

Running teaches you a lot. Mostly that if you keep showing up, it really does add up.

-Maximilian Ruther, RUNClubber

Getting into the groove

Week five of Boogie The Bridge training starts off on a cool Sunday morning at Riverside Park near the Hope sign — which is what I have since joining the power walkers of RUNClub.

We're headed over the Overlanders Bridge to Schubert Drive and back again, making for a good comparison to a week earlier when I had a hard time keeping pace with the 5K Sweets during the same route.

The difference was remarkable.

As a power walker, I had more energy by the end of our six-kilometer trek than I did in my previous group, where I felt my leg muscles constantly straining between run intervals.

I felt good enough that Shannon and I incorporated some running into our power walking.

Once again I’m reminded how supportive RUNClub is as both coach Rick Chapman and Jo Berry checked in to see how I was doing.

Sunday's practice ends with brunch over at Moxie's, where I catch up with my fellow RUNClubbers Aaron Schultz and Kristen Holliday, learning more about how their training is going, which reminds me I’m not alone in this as the weeks pass by and Boogie The Bridge draws closer.

-Michael Potestio, Castanet Kamloops