YKA manager departs for Hamilton, in-house arrival will be replacement as leadership change takes shape at Kamloops Airport

Kamloops Airport has a new boss following a changing of the guard at Fulton Field.

YKA managing director Ed Ratuski has accepted a new job, joining John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport as its executive managing director.

Ratuski has worked for Vantage Group for 17 years, holding operational leadership roles at its locations in Cyprus, New York’s LaGuardia Terminal B and JFK Terminal 7 and, since 2019, as managing director of Kamloops Airport.

Replacing Ratuski is Jim Moroz, who has been promoted from manager of airport facilities and safety.

Moroz joined the Kamloops Airport team in 2013. In his most recent role his responsibilities have included developing and delivering the airport’s capital program, and management and leadership of the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting program and personnel, a news release from Vantage Group stated.

Kamloops Airport Authority Society President and Kamloops city councillor Bill Sarai told Castanet he’s not aware of any replacement for Moroz’s position being hired yet, noting it would be an internal decision from Vantage Group.

Kate Donegani, director of marketing for Vantage Group, told Castanet via email “recruitment is underway” for Moroz’s replacement.

“We sincerely thank Ed for his many years of service to Kamloops Airport and the community. Ed has been a key driver in actioning development initiatives on airport lands and working to enhance new air services while ensuring exceptional experiences for all passengers travelling through the airport,” Sarai said in a press release.

“We congratulate Jim on his new role as managing director. We look forward to continuing to work together for the continued success and growth of Kamloops Airport.”

Moroz said he is delighted to step into the top job at Fulton Field.

“I look forward to continuing to deliver a safe, efficient, and enjoyable experience for all passengers, and serving our community as a regional connector and jobs creator,” Moroz said in the release.

Ratuski said he’s looking forward to this new opportunity in Hamilton and wishes Moroz the best in his new role.

“I extend my thanks to the team here at Kamloops Airport, the Society, and the Kamloops community for making my time here as managing director so rewarding.

Ratuski departs Kamloops Sunday and begins his new job in Hamilton Monday.

Vantage Group manages the airport through Kamloops Airport Ltd. and the airport society, which agreed to a 20-year lease extension last November.