Officer hurt last year in North Kamloops motorcycle crash has returned to work

Photo: Contributed A witness picks up debris on Fortune Drive after a serious collision last year involving a Kamloops RCMP motorcycle and a car on June 6, 2024.

A Kamloops Mountie who was injured on the job nearly a year ago is now back on the road.

The officer suffered serious injuries when the RCMP motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision on Fortune Drive last spring. He returned to regular duty this week.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Fortune Drive near Fort Avenue just after 11 a.m. on June 6 after the Mountie’s motorcycle struck a car.

According to police, the driver of the car was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The collision resulted in a lengthy closure of Fortune Drive, which led to major congestion on the North Shore.