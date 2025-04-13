City of Kamloops expecting plenty of volunteers at annual Clean the Beach event

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is anticipating about 150 people will attend its community Clean the Beach event this weekend.

The beach clean-up day will happen on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“I'm proud to say that as of yesterday, we had at least 125 registered volunteers,” said Ashley Ekelund, social and community development supervisor.

“I think today the number is broaching 150, which would set us to surpass what I believe last year's attendance to be.”

The family-friendly event is intended to bring residents together in a collective effort to clean up the riverbanks before water levels rise with the spring freshet.

Participants are asked to arrive at the east end of Riverside Park on or before 11 a.m. on Sunday, where they will pick up supplies and receive instructions and a safety briefing before setting out.

“Volunteers will all embark to clean up as much of our public lands as possible along the beaches of Riverside Park, Pioneer Park and the Front Street corridor, as well as North Shore areas around Overlander Park and down Schubert Drive as far as that highway bridge,” Ekelund said.

She noted city staff will remain in the park after volunteers depart with materials and park maps available for any latecomers.

After the cleanup is complete, attendees are invited to return to Riverside Park for a celebratory barbecue, live music and hot dogs.

Ekelund said the North Shore Business Improvement Association’s Clean Team will be doing a “safety sweep” of the beaches in advance.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he thinks the annual event is “great.”

“Should be once a week or once a month,” he said, asking if the Clean Team, which works through the North Shore and downtown Kamloops, also picks up waste along the riverbanks.

Natasha Hartson, acting social, housing and community development manager, confirmed these teams attend the beaches and are supportive in going to areas upon the city’s request.

“If there is a particular area that's needing their attention, they will go to that,” she said.