Culinary creations on offer at Chefs in the City fundraiser

Photo: Chefs in the City

Appetizers, drinks and desserts from local chefs, breweries and wineries will be on offer at a Kamloops Rotary Club fundraiser next week.

Chefs in the City is returning for another year, held on Monday, April 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thompson Rivers University’s Campus Activity Centre.

The 19-plus event will include wine and beer tasting from nearly a dozen wineries and breweries, and guests can sample food from 20 chefs and caterers.

“Chefs in the City is a celebration of the culinary arts, fine wine and beer from Kamloops and the surrounding region,” organizers said.

“Guests enjoy beverages, hors d’oeuvres and desserts as they mingle with professional chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, vintners, brewers and friends.”

Money raised through the Rotary event will go to fund community programs for youth in need, including providing social supports and nutrition for underprivileged children.

Tickets are $95 and they can be purchased online.