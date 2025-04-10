TRU threat has been under investigation for weeks, Kamloops RCMP say

Photo: KTW File

Mounties have already been investigating a threat made to TRU's campus for weeks, and an increased police presence will remain until at least the weekend.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said an increased police presence will be noticeable this week on TRU’s campus and through the weekend due to a threatening letter sent to the university that TRU said contains "a suggestion of potential acts of violence on our Kamloops campus.”

Police said it received a report of an unconfirmed threat to the TRU campus just before 1 p.m. on March 26.

Mounties are actively investigating the nature and source of the threat “to determine the reliability while being mindful that threats can be made to create disruption and to achieve notoriety.”

Police say they are working with TRU Community Safety and Emergency Management Risk and Safety Services as the investigation continues.

“We are asking people to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

TRU said it couldn’t provide further details of the letter and was fully co-operating and following the guidance of police.

The university said the added security measures have been implemented "out of an abundance of caution" and there was no indication the threat was credible.

Exams are currently underway at TRU and will continue as scheduled for students.