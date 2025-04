Photo: KTW file

Lafarge Road is slated to close overnight for three days next week to allow CPKC crews to carry out last-minute rail work.

The closures are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., and Wednesday from 2 a.m. until the work is complete.

Traffic will be rerouted along East Shuswap Road, which has the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band warning members about a possible increase in traffic.