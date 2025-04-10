School District 73 proposes $5.9M in staffing cuts to offset rising costs

Photo: Castanet

School District 73 says it has made "difficult decisions" in proposing to cut 77 jobs, dozens of them teachers, to save nearly $6 million in next year's budget.

During a presentation of its preliminary budget on Wednesday evening, SD73 superintendent Rhonda Nixon said the district is facing about $5.8 million in expected cost increases next year.

The proposal would see teaching staff slashed by $3.5 million, approximately 27.5 full-time equivalents, while support staff are looking at $2 million in cuts, which is about 49 FTE workers.

“We care deeply about these people because they make a hugely positive difference in students lives. We know these staff. They're our colleagues, our friends, and in some cases, they're our family — they matter,” Nixon said.

“But we do not have provincial funding to sustain these staffing levels.”

Two administrative positions were reduced from the superintendent’s office and secretary treasurer’s office and the district principal of early learning and child care position was left vacant following a retirement earlier this year — all of which would remain vacant and account for $400,000 in cuts.

Nixon said exempt positions will continue to be reviewed, especially positions that become vacant through attrition, and vice-principal positions will be reduced if enrolment “gets too low.” Services and supplies are also proposed to be slashed by $350,000.

'It was not easy'

SD73 said increases to next year’s budget are a result of soaring relief costs, enrolment beginning to plateau and static funding from the province despite a rise in students with complex needs — an increase of 156 from 2022 to 2025.

Proposed increases to next year’s budget include $1.9 million in replacement salaries, $1.3 million in teacher increment and salary changes, $1 million in benefit increases and $634,000 in inflationary costs — all of which SD73 says are pressures being felt across the province.

Also included in the expected $5.8 million increase is $550,000 in vehicle and equipment replacements, $200,000 in portable moves and $200,000 for opening Sníne elementary and services and supplies.

The reductions are being proposed following months of budget consultations with local unions, the district parent advisory council, Indigenous education council, parents, students and staff, among others.

Based on that consultation, Nixon said next year's proposed budget is intended to prioritize classroom-based staff, limit reductions of school and district-based staff and limit reductions to non-funded programming and staff.

"I say this with a heavy heart. It was not easy. It was not easy for the board to listen to for months, and it was not easy for executive staff, and it was not easy for our partner groups," Nixon said.

“I will reiterate we have done everything we can to meet priorities of our school communities and partners, while recognizing that it is an impossible task given the current funding levels.”

Ten years to build up surplus

The proposed reductions come after a series of cuts and cost saving measures to offset rising financial pressures and to rebuild depleted reserves following a $2-million accounting error.

The Board of Education will be asked to approve the budget on April 28. If approved, SD73 says it will end the 2025-26 year with a $390,000 surplus.

That’s in line with what it expects at the end of this fiscal year, which would put its accumulated operating surplus at $1.8 million.

The district’s goal is to build a emergency surplus of $6.5 million, which would take 10 years to reach at the current rate.

SD73 is taking feedback on its proposed budget until April 21.