Second lawyer suing Kamloops mayor over unpaid legal bills

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is being taken to court by a second lawyer over unpaid legal bills.

Owen Bird Law Corporation has filed in B.C. Supreme Court for a judge to review more than a dozen bills sent to Hamer-Jackson for services rendered between April and December of last year.

The grand total is $52,384.76.

Invoices attached to the court filing show the fees are for lawyer Daniel Coles’ work on code of conduct complaints and related workplace investigations, two defamation lawsuits launched by Hamer-Jackson and “miscellaneous allegations and investigations.”

Hamer-Jackson hired Coles in October of 2023 to take over his defamation lawsuit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

This case was originally launched with the help of the mayor's former lawyer, David McMillan, who later took the mayor to court claiming he hadn’t been paid for years of legal work.

Hamer-Jackson and Coles parted ways late last year, with the lawyer getting off the Neustaeter case in December. At that time, the mayor said he decided to represent himself after the lawyer asked for more money.

According to copies of bills attached to the Vancouver law firm’s appointment filing, Hamer-Jackson owes $31,725 for Coles’ legal work on code of conduct complaints and $17,470 for work on miscellaneous allegations.

The bills also include more than $2,000 for work on Hamer-Jackson’s defamation lawsuit against developer Joshua Knaak and $1,095 for the Neustaeter case.

A pre-hearing conference has been set for May 27, 2025, and the main hearing is scheduled to take place on Aug. 14.

Mayor blames councillors

When reached by Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday, Hamer-Jackson acknowledged he owes money to the law firm but said it was the first he'd heard of the court filing.

He said he has been “paying them when I can," and he intends to continue making payments.

The mayor said he initially set up a $20,000 to $30,000 retainer with Owen Bird for the Neustaeter case, cash that was eventually “sucked up” into paying to defend code of conduct complaints.

Council members are not required to retain a lawyer when embroiled in a code of conduct complaint.

“Yeah, I guess I probably shouldn’t have done that because it didn’t really matter anyway,” said Hamer-Jackson, who has been found to have breached council's code of conduct on a number of occasions.

The mayor largely blamed council for the situation, saying he’s been waiting to be indemnified for his legal fees and calling the numerous code of conduct complaints “frivolous.”

“I've been continuing to send the money as Dan Coles knows," he said.

"Again, [the law firm] could really, if they wanted to help a little bit, they could probably help a little bit with the city, to get them to, like I said, to indemnify me — and then they'd be paid out."

Times tight for mayor

Hamer-Jackson noted he’s also taken “some pretty good pay cuts.”

His salary was reduced by 10 per cent in June after a code of conduct investigator found he made false or misleading public statements, and a further 15 per cent was cut in October after another investigator found he disclosed confidential documents.

Hamer-Jackson is also no longer receiving pay for being a Thompson-Nicola Regional District director after being removed from the board.

“I don't know about you, but if you took about a 50 per cent pay cut, in a short time you might not be able to continue to pay for lawyers,” the mayor told Castanet.

Hamer-Jackson is trying to liquidate his assets. His home, his boat and his Victoria Street West commercial property are all on the market, but he said he hasn't received any offers.

“I told Dan Coles right from the get-go that, ‘As soon as I sell a property, I'll be paying you — no matter what.' OK so I'll be paying him, like I said," he said.

“Right now, we've got a federal election going on and there are some people looking around and maybe there's some people selling the property in the United States and want to buy some property here that are getting a little nervous. So eventually, I'll definitely be selling my properties.”

Hamer-Jackson and McMillan were due in court earlier this year over McMillan's claim he was owed about $35,000 in legal fees, but a B.C. Supreme Court judge ordered the hearing closed to the public.