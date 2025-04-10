New museum exhibition to showcase landscape of local film history

A new exhibition coming to the Kamloops Museum and Archives will turn the lens on the history of film in the region, both behind the camera and on the big screen.

The museum says the exhibition, called Wide Angle, will highlight the film landscape in Kamloops and focus on what it’s like to make movies in the region — and how Kamloops appears in films.

The Museum has partnered with the Kamloops Film Society to present the exhibition, which will launch as the society marks its 50th year and the Paramount Theatre celebrates its 70th anniversary.

“I think it was an opportunity for us to collaborate with other culture makers in town and kind of do that in a way that doesn’t take away from what’s already going on at that great institution,” said museum curator Matt Macintosh.

“But dovetail those two themes or approaches together, where we try to put what they’re already doing in context with some of the things that we felt appropriate.”

Wide Angle will feature historical artifacts, photographs and multimedia elements in celebration of the history of cinematic storytelling in Kamloops and the surrounding area.

KMA educator Meghan Stewart said the exhibit includes examples of early animation, such as a zoetrope, thaumatropes and shadow puppet theatre.

“I hope it’s somewhat unexpected,” Stewart said. “That you walk in expecting one thing, and that maybe there’s something here that grabs your attention that you didn’t consider prior to coming in.”

Museum archivist Mitchell Fridman said numerous items and old film with local connections will be included in the exhibit.

“One film that we found that was, I believe, eight millimetre tape, about half an hour of footage of the Overlanders bridge being build,” he said.

All are welcome to attend the opening reception, which will be held at KMA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 11 and will include live music and snacks.

Following the event, a free to attend panel discussion on the Paramount Theatre’s history and a documentary screening will be held at the theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Further film screenings and a open house at the Paramount Theatre will be held over the weekend. A full list of events being held by the film society is available online.

The museum will also be hosting activities like film screenings, talks from directors and special programming designed for School District 73 as the exhibit remains open until Sept. 27.