Photo: File photo

A serious collision northeast of Kamloops sent one patient to hospital in serious condition Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Services Authority, BC Emergency Health Services received a report of a motor vehicle incident on Heffley Louis Creek Road around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

It said ground and air ambulances responded and one patient was taken to hospital by air in serious condition.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.