Kamloops cancer centre design won't change, minister says, despite calls from local politicians

Photo: Michael Potestio The site of the future Kamloops cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital is a parking lot immediately south of St. Ann's Academy.

B.C.'s minister of health says redesigning the Kamloops cancer centre project as a one-stop shop would risk the $359-million project being cancelled entirely.

But that is not stopping local officials from calling for changes to the plan to ensure the facility is top of the line.

Health Minister Josie Osborne met in Victoria at the end of March with Thompson Regional Hospital District chair and Kamloops cit councillor Mike O’Reilly, who made his pitch to have the cancer centre designed with both radiation and chemotherapy under one roof.

“That was something that didn't go very far,” O’Reilly admitted to Castanet Kamloops.

Currently, the facility planned for Royal Inland Hospital is set to be the only cancer centre in B.C. built with chemotherapy and radiation services operating in separate buildings.

Part of the project will include renovating and moving the chemotherapy and pharmacy within RIH, but neither will be included in the new building earmarked for a lot across the street, which will consist of two floors for radiation therapy and three floors of parking.

“I can understand that it would be ideal to have everything under one roof, but unfortunately the constraints of the site were not such that it was going to be easy to do that,” Osborne said.

She also said BC Cancer and Interior Health will work to ensure it's easy for cancer patients to make their way between the two buildings, and noted that most patients don't need to undergo radiation therapy and chemotherapy in the same visit or on the same day. She also said she assured O’Reilly that both sides of cancer therapy services will use the same electronic medical record system when the new facility opens in 2028.

'A major redesign'

Asked if he was satisfied with Osborne’s answers, O’Reilly said “it would be nice to have a standalone facility” but there are many people who currently have to travel a long way to Kelowna for radiation treatment.

Osborne said a major redesign of the project could risk it being cancelled altogether at this point as it would have to go through another approval process.

She also noted the alterations suggested could add years and unknown additional costs to the project — the same sentiment expressed by her predecessor Adrian Dix.

“At this time, in this fiscal environment, changing the scope of the project would create a lot of uncertainty that I'm not willing to risk,” Osborne said, noting tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump also create a lot of economic uncertainty for all government projects.

“It's not quite as simple as some might think about just, sort of, bumping up a floor, or adding something. It would actually probably cause a major redesign and I don't think that it would be fair to the people of Kamloops to ask them to wait for longer.”

Best site available

According to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Infrastructure, having both services in the same building is not feasible because of the limited space on the RIH campus.

“The new cancer centre’s footprint is already maximized to the land available and the need to keep Royal Inland Hospital's pharmacy and systemic therapy services together preclude the inclusion of systemic therapy and a pharmacy in the new centre,” an email from the province stated.

The Ministry of Infrastructure also said via email that the location was chosen for the new cancer centre facility as it is the least sloped area on RIH's campus with adequate space.

“Changing the scope of the project at this stage would significantly delay the project by multiple years and would lead to cost escalations that are difficult to quantify,” the Ministry of Infrastructure said via email.

Osborne told Castanet the cancer centre construction is expected “to be underway late summer,” and the project is still estimated to cost $359 million to build the centre and complete renovations in RIH.

“We're in the procurement phase right now,” Osborne said.

A contractor for the project is expected to be announced next month.

Milobar blasts design

Kamloops Centre B.C. Conservative MLA Peter Milobar called out the ministry’s refusal to budge on the project design in the legislature during budget estimates on Wednesday.

Milobar said doctors and politicians alike have been critical of the centre’s current design, and he lambasted the government’s excuses surrounding costs and delayed timelines as unacceptable. He noted the project has been delayed before and other medical projects in the province have gone over budget, and this project’s budget for renovations in RIH could be contributed to a redesign.

“This new centre, it hasn’t even broken ground yet, it’s still at the drawing stage, [and it] cannot be accommodated with the changes to actually make it a modern cancer centre on par with everyone else," he told the legislature.

"Kamloops isn’t asking to be treated differently, we’re asking to be treated the same when it comes to cancer care of all things."

Miolbar said medical professionals have said the design isn’t workable and will make recruitment difficult.

He also asked the minister to ensure the cancer centre was not at risk of being cancelled, noting that such a facility had been long-promised by the NDP dating back to the 1990s and in 2020 under the late John Horgan who promised the facility built by 2024.

Osborne, in response said “this project is going ahead,” and that the Kamloops cancer centre is a priority for the province.

“This project will address the needs for people to get cancer treatment closer to home and that is far superior to a situation where they are not getting that care,” Osborne said.

PET scanner needed

While O’Reilly is resigned on the hope of a standalone facility, he feels there is room to advocate for the Kamloops cancer centre to include a PET/CT scanner — something he said sends more local patients to Kelowna than radiation treatment.

“That's something that we’ll still advocate for, and I said that at the end of the meeting — that we'll continue to do that,” O’Reilly said.

At this time, Osborne there won't be a PET/CT scanner included in the Kamloops cancer centre.

“It just wasn't able to be accommodated in the floor plate of the cancer centre, but the cancer centre will have the radiation therapy, radiation therapy planning, including a CT simulator, a new MRI suite and an outpatient ambulatory care unit that has 10 exam rooms and two consult rooms,” the minister said.

PET/CT is an imaging that identifies where cancer cells are in the body. It allows doctors to more accurately diagnose and manage cancer in patients, according to the BC Cancer Centre Foundation.

O’Reilly said he feels space can be made for a PET/CT scanner, and it’s something local officials need to push the government to include in the RIH facility.

“It's something that we would like to see and really [would] provide equal health care treatments for people across the Interior around the Okanagan,” O’Reilly said.

“We're just hearing from BC Cancer that we can potentially raise funds for it, yet, on the flip side, we're hearing that there's no space for it, so I think there's still some wiggle room and things up in the air."

Former B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix suggested in November 2023 that the Kamloops cancer centre would have a PET/CT scanner, but announced it would not a few months later.

Milobar has told the Legislature not having a PET/CT scanner is substandard for any modern cancer centre.