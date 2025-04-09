100 Mile House emergency department to shutter for most of Thursday

Photo: 100 Mile House Hospital

The emergency department at 100 Mile District General Hospital will be unavailable for most of Thursday.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 10.

Patients who require emergency care during the closure are advised to access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile Hospital.

IH said anyone who requires life-threading emergency care should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest available facility.

If you are unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted, call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.