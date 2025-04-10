Eight months behind bars for woman who passed counterfeit $100 bill at Kamloops gas station

Photo: RCMP Tasha Lynn Baumle pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday to charges of using a counterfeit document and obstructing a peace officer.

A repeat scammer who passed a phoney $100 bill at a Kamloops gas station has been ordered to spend the next eight months in prison.

Tasha Lynn Baumle, 42, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday to charges of using a counterfeit document and obstructing a peace officer. She also admitted to breaching the conditions of a sentence she received last year for another offence involving counterfeit cash.

On March 7, a manager at a gas station on Halston Drive called police after a customer passed a fake $100 bill — “a fairly poor quality counterfeit,” according to Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio.

“It was printed on thicker paper and the hologram portion was taped on,” he said. “It was a hologram from a $5 bill taped on the counterfeit $100 bill.”

A Mountie recognized Baumle from the store’s video surveillance, but police were unable to locate her until March 24, when she was arrested following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Savona area.

Baumle provided a fake name to police, which resulted in the obstruction charge.

It turns out she had been on the lam for five months. Last summer, Baumle was sentenced to house arrest after pleading guilty to charges relating to two counterfeit bills she passed in separate incidents in 2023.

Two months into that sentence, on Oct. 17, Baumle left the Vancouver Island recovery centre she was supposed to be living at. A warrant was issued a week later, but she remained in the wind until her arrest near Savona last month.

Representing herself in court on Wednesday, Baumle said she left the recovery facility to return to Kamloops to deal with the fact her dog was in the pound.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame sentenced Baumle to 240 days behind bars — six months for the breach of her conditional sentence order and another 60 days for the counterfeit cash and obstruction.

Baumle was also ordered to spend a year on probation once she is released from prison.