TRU, RCMP increase campus security presence after violent threat

Officials at Thompson Rivers University are working with police to step up security on campus after a letter sent to TRU made violent threats.

In a statement to Castanet, TRU said it received a “threatening letter containing a suggestion of potential acts of violence on our Kamloops campus.”

TRU said the letter was turned over to RCMP and, while there is currently no indication the threat is credible, both TRU and Mounties are taking it seriously and have implemented additional security measures “out of an abundance of caution.”

“TRU cannot provide further details regarding the letter,” the statement reads.

Police are leading the investigation and TRU said it is co-operating fully and following the guidance of Mounties.

TRU said exams will continue as scheduled for students.

“TRU is confident that this matter is being handled in a way that ensures public safety,” the university's statement said.