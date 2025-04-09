Sun Peaks closing out record-setting season with festive weekend

Photo: KTW file

A record-setting ski season at Sun Peaks is coming to an end, with festivities planned for this weekend to go out with a bang.

Sunday will mark the final day for skiers and boarders to hit the slopes at the mountain resort, bringing to an end a season in which Sun Peaks recorded the most skier visits it’s ever seen.

“The season’s opening day was our biggest on record, and despite having to push opening day by a week, we started off strong after the arrival of heavy snowfall the week prior to opening day,” Christina Antoniak, Sun Peaks Resort’s director of communications, said in a news release.

Anotoniak said Sun Peaks does not make its attendance numbers public.

The resort saw a slight uptick in visitors from the U.S. and in increase in guests using the Ikon Multi-Resort Pass, most of whom were first-timers at Sun Peaks.

“Tourism Sun Peaks reports an increase in overnight occupancy year-over-year on resort-wide accommodation, with February producing the highest occupancy of the season,” Antoniak said, noting occupancy that month was above 90 per cent across the resort.

Sun Peaks will close out the season out with its annual Wonder Weekend, with events running Friday through Sunday:

• Retro Days: Skiers and boarders are encouraged to wear neon all weekend

• Slopeside BBQs and Live DJ sets: Running all weekend

• Free outdoor concert: Pickle Juice, Friday at 7 p.m., Upper Village Stage

• Snow Way Down Bike Slalom: Saturday at 5 p.m. (must pre-register)

• Slush Cup: Sunday at 1 p.m. (150 spots, must pre-register)

• Lift & Lager: Sunday at 3 p.m.

• Top to Bottoms Run: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (must pre-register)

• Free outdoor concert: Whitecroft Irregulars, Sunday at 4 p.m., Apres Stage

Get ready for summer

Sun Peaks Golf Course is slated to open for the season on May 16, with the Bike Park expected to open in mid-June.