Merritt schools placed on lockdown due to nearby police raid

Photo: Ty Lim/Merritt Herald Police could be seen stationed in a Merritt neighbourhood on Wednesday, April 9.

UPDATE: 2:28 p.m.

Mounties say people are no longer being asked to stay away from a Merritt neighbourhood that was the scene of a police raid on Wednesday.

“There remains no risk to the public,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in an update sent to reporters shortly after 2 p.m.

“RCMP are not releasing any further details at this moment."

UPDATE: 2:01 p.m.

Police confirm they are on scene at “an unfolding incident” at a home on Clapperton Avenue in Merritt.

“There is no risk to the public,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“However, RCMP are directing people to stay away from the immediate area, which includes the Diamondvale subdivision.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:31 p.m.

A police raid Wednesday on a home in Merritt forced two nearby schools to go into lockdown.

Heavily armed Mounties have swarmed an address in the area of Garcia Street and Clapperton Avenue.

Just before noon, emails from Nicola-Similkameen School District 58 were sent to parents asking people not to come to the schools.

The email said a number of schools, including Merritt Central Elementary School and Merritt Secondary School, were "on lockdown."

“Please do not come to the school at this time. The school is on lockdown, which means that no one can come in or out. We will send out another message when the lockdown has been lifted,” the email reads.

A short time later, an update from the school district stated that both Merritt Central elementary and Merritt secondary have been downgraded to hold and secure — meaning that doors are locked and it is business as usual inside. Two of the schools mentioned in the initial email were never locked down, the update said.

Shortly after noon, RMCP Emergency Response Team members were spotted en route to Merritt from Kamloops and Kelowna.

A section of Garcia Street and Clapperton Avenue has been blocked from public access.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.