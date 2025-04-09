Updated City of Kamloops plans could include town centre designations in Aberdeen, Valleyview

Photo: KTW file photo.

New plans from the City of Kamloops could clear the way for high-rise development near Aberdeen Mall and in Valleyview.

Stephen Bentley, the city’s community planning manager, said a number of policy updates are being considered as the master plan is reviewed.

As part of that work, town centre land use designations are being eyed for areas around Aberdeen Mall and a future Valleyview transit exchange, which is being designed for a site at Falcon Road and Oriole Road.

"Potentially long term, we could see some high-rise development in those larger development areas,” Bentley said.

The city’s Official Community Plan (OCP), known as Kamplan, guides decisions on land use and development. The province has required B.C. municipalities to update their OCPs by Dec. 31, and to include a 20-year outlook of community housing needs.

Housing near arena multiplex?

Bentley said the City of Kamloops is taking the opportunity to ensure its OCP is aligned with the city’s other guiding documents like the parks and transportation master plans, considers where new community growth is happening, and is up to date with housing market trends and other legislative changes.

“Some of the big moves we're looking at are updated land use plan and land use designations to provide more of clear direction about what kind of development people could expect in their community without need for a public hearing,” Bentley said, noting as per the province, public hearings are no longer held if a residential development is consistent with the OCP.

“Our land use designations are somewhat general, and so we wanted to get a little bit more specific to clarify expectations for the public.”

He said aside from the potential Aberdeen Mall and Valleyview town centre designations, the city is also looking at changing the OCP to reflect a new emerging vision for Dufferin West.

“Currently, land use designation has that for industrial only. We do know that we, long term, do need more industrial land in the city — but we also think there's some potential for some multi family and residential development complementary to the arena multiplex going up in that area,” Bentley said.

Growth along Highway 1

The new OCP could also see some changes in the area between Orchards Walk and Pineridge Golf Course, where a large development is expected in the future.

“We did some community engagement on that last spring, and we found that there was interest in the community in connecting Dallas Drive with Valleyview Drive, getting some of the cycling and pedestrian traffic off the highway,” he said.

“Having this Orchards Walk East future development area, long term, will enable us to make that connection.”

Bentley said the new OCP could also include updated commercial policies around home-based businesses — which have been increasingly permitted in city limits.

“Is there some potential to open that up to a slightly broader range of business types? Of course, we also want to be wary that we don't want to have noxious uses in our neighbourhoods, and we also want to support our commercial areas, because we want vibrant downtowns and vibrant commercial areas,” he said.

“It’s a bit of trying to find a sweet spot with the home-based business regulations, but that's something else we're looking at.”

Lots to consider

The city is also considering hazard areas like flood plains and places with slope stability issues as it puts together OCP updates.

A housing needs report was complied last fall, and Bentley said the city is now delving into the content of the plan.

A community advisory committee with representatives from a number of different industries will provide its take on the plan, and the city will also approach business associations and the development community for their input.

Bentley said the city plans to conduct neighbourhood meetings in a few different areas of the city to get resident feedback.

The plan will be adopted by council in December.