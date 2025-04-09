People's Party of Canada leader will visit Kamloops on Friday

Photo: KTW file PPC leader Maxime Bernier speaks with reporters at Kamloops Airport in 2019.

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier will visit Kamloops on Friday — the first federal party leader to stop in the Tournament Capital so far this election campaign.

In a post on social media, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola PPC candidate Chris Enns said Bernier will be in town for a rally at the Riverside Park bandshell. Also on hand will be the PPC’s candidate for Kamloops-Shuswap Central Rockies, Michael Henry.

The local candidates take the stage at 4 p.m., with Bernier slated to follow at 5 p.m.

The PPC leader is no stranger to Kamloops. He has visited the Tournament Capital before each of the last two federal elections — in 2019 and 2021.

Bernier is in London, Ont., on Wednesday for a rally about mass migration.

After Kamloops, he will head to Summerland and Osoyoos on Saturday before visiting the Fraser Valley on Sunday.

The far-right PPC is polling at just under two per cent of the national popular vote, according to pollster 338 Canada.

Canadians will go to the ballot box on April 28 in the country’s 45th general election.