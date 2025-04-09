Kamloops council directs city to take Canada-first approach to procurement

Photo: KTW file photo.

The City of Kamloops will be prioritizing Canadian businesses and products as it looks to secure contracts and purchase goods and services.

On Tuesday, Kamloops council approved a motion put forward by Coun. Dale Bass directing the municipality to prioritize a made in Canada procurement policy where possible.

Bass' motion noted long-existing market barriers that had restricted interprovincial trade in the past are now being removed by federal and provincial governments amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.

The vote was made as North American markets hit a fourth day of losses amid continued concern over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

David Hallinan, the city’s corporate services director, said after some research, it was determined the municipality is able to "exclude" U.S. companies from bidding on opportunities.

“What we're able to do with this direction is be able to proactively look as we move forward through procurement activities, as well as through our planning and design area, to focus on products and goods that are available and manufactured and available in Canada from a Canadian supplier,” Hallinan said.

Hallinan said there will be times where there is only a U.S.-based supplier available, noting this is the case for fire equipment.

“There's only two organizations, one in Canada, one in the U.S., and they both work in partnership to provide each other supplies and equipment,” he said.

Bass’ motion was carried unanimously.

The ongoing trade war was launched by Trump in early March. The president enacted 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and a 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, making good on a promise he made in his inaugural address.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced retaliatory tariffs would be imposed on U.S. imports.

Since then, Trump has announced sweeping taxes on imports from most countries and higher tariff rates on various other nations.