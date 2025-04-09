TRU faculty, students join provincial peers calling for change to post-secondary funding model

Photo: KTW File

Faculty and student unions at Thompson Rivers University are among voices across B.C. calling for the province to review and change an "unsustainable" post-secondary funding model in B.C.

In a news release last month, the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of BC said federal policy changes that have cut international student permits and changed rules around post-graduate work permits have had a “devastating impact” on the post-secondary sector in B.C.

FPSE said it expects up to 10 per cent of the post-secondary workforce in B.C. to be reduced as a result of the policy changes, and called on the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills to take action.

Speaking with Castanet, FPSE executive director Michael Conlon said it had three demands.

The first is to allow institutions to use operating surpluses built up from international recruitment to avoid layoffs.

FPSE is also calling for the creation of an emergency fund for institutions in financial distress, and for conversations to continue about the current post-secondary funding model in B.C.

The province announced in 2022 it would conduct a review of post-secondary funding. Despite receiving numerous submissions from institutions, faculty associations and student unions, Conlon said the review has since been shelved.

“It was a huge missed opportunity and we're really unhappy — that's the polite word,” Conlon said.

In a statement to Castanet, the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills said it “understands the challenges that post-secondary institutions are facing" and will continue to work with B.C. institutions as they manage their operations and budgets.

“The province has increased operating grants for public post-secondary institutions every year since 2017," the ministry said. "These grants have increased over $1 billion between 2017 and 2025."

Ministry copping out?

The ministry said it had raised concerns with the federal government about the impact of its "unilateral changes" and is committed to advocating for institutions in B.C.

“While the province provides funding for public post-secondary institutions, under the University Act and the College and Institute Act institutions are responsible for administering their own operations,” the ministry said.

But Conlon said this is a cop out.

“Government micromanages every paper clip that moves across those campuses, and now they're trying to say, ‘Oh, we don't have anything to do with that, it’s not our problem,’” he said.

“You are essentially not telling the truth about the fact that you control the institutions.”

Although he noted as a research university with its own provincial act, he said TRU has more autonomy from “government intrusion.”

Conlon said FPSE understands the provincial government is also facing financial challenges stemming from American tariffs, but he said "that's not an excuse."

"The tariff issue came about eight to 12 weeks ago, give or take, they've been neglecting the system for 25 years and this government's been in power for eight years," he said.

"We need them, the minister in particular, to pay attention to what's happening, that's kind of our bottom line."

The ministry told Castanet it would provide institutions financial flexibly where warranted on a case-by-case basis.

TRU faculty ‘concerned’

Tara Lyster, president of the TRU Faculty Association, said it was “concerning” the funding review was shelved. She said she’d like to see further dialogue with the province about the current funding model.

TRU is expecting its international enrolment to fall to 2,800 by 2028, down from a high of about 4,700 several semesters ago. Lyster said faculty are concerned how this will impact the university.

“[We're] very concerned for what it’s going to mean for contract faculty moving forward into the next academic year, but always in the back of our minds of how it will affect all faculty — and there’s always a possibility of layoffs,” she said.

Last month, TRU said it will need to “adjust” its workforce to match falling enrolment, but no layoffs have been announced as of yet, and later this year the university’s board of governors will be presented with a plan to get its financial back in black by 2030.

Lyster said TRUFA is looking to work with the university to mitigate the impact on faculty, including by working on new programming and student recruitment.

“That would be where a funding review would be a good time to be doing that — to look at sustainability for the future,” she said.

Students want review

Alongside the BC Federation of Students, the TRU Student Union has been advocating for the ministry to shake up its funding model for over a decade, according to executive director Nathan Lane.

With institutions facing financial challenges, he thinks the provincial government needs to attack the root of the problem — an over reliance on international enrolment.

“If the government wanted to do one thing to start, it would release the report on the consultation around the funding model so we could start the conversation about a fix,” Lane said.

“If we start from the conversation, which is 'We investigated this, here's what we found, and here's what they thought,' whether you agree or don't agree it creates a central place to start talking about this problem.”

He said he thinks the provincial government will need to take a leadership position and work with institutions collectively, rather than have each institution on “its own island” managing the fallout of the policy changes.

“If we don't resolve it, there will be consequences. We didn’t resolve it and now there are consequences,” Lane said. “This is just going to continue to spiral and get worse and worse.”