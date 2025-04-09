Where they stand: Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola candidates discuss affordability

Photo: File photo

With the April 28 federal election fast approaching, Castanet Kamloops caught up with the candidates running in the federal election, asking how they would make life more affordable for the residents of the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding.

Conservatives have carrot in mind

Incumbent MP and Conservative candidate Frank Caputo said affordability is one of the issues he’s heard about most on the campaign trail.

He said one way Conservatives will increase affordability is by eliminating the industrial portion of the carbon tax in addition to the consumer portion of the tax that was repealed recently by the Liberals.

“Unlike the Liberals who are just going to shift it to the producers, which will ultimately get passed on to the consumers, we will eliminate it completely,” he said.

Caputo said if the Conservatives form the next government, they will also help cities like Kamloops by increasing the amount of funding for housing programs as more homes are built. He said under the current Liberal government, there doesn’t appear to be any accountability ensuring such funding ends up going towards housing development, which is what the Conservatives would want to see.

“We also want to see tax cuts. Right now Canadians are just paying far too much — period,” Caputo added.

Caputo said the Conservatives plan to cut taxes by 2.25 per cent off the lowest tax bracket of 15 per cent to 12.75 per cent.

Liberals tout housing plan

Liberal candidate Iain Currie said he would focus on implementing the Liberals’ housing plan for Kamloops if elected.

He said the Liberals’ plan is to build 500,000 homes a year, and to invest in building housing.

"Build Canada Strong is a new program proposed that will involve the government being a builder of homes and actually investing in prefabricated homes, investing in housing for seniors and students and essentially increase the supply of homes in this country, so that things can be much more affordable,” Currie said.

He said the housing plan presents an opportunity in the riding for area entrepreneurs, as well as the local forestry industry.

Currie said the Liberals also have a plan to cut taxes by one per cent for the lowest tax bracket.

He noted the Conservatives are going further with their tax cuts, including increased limits for Tax Free Savings Accounts, but cautioned it’s not the middle class that has an extra $5,000 to put into a TFSA.

When asked why the Liberals are not matching the cuts the Conservatives are proposing, Currie said while tax cuts make for good policy, his concern is the scale at which the Conservatives are proposing them will lead to “equally huge and poorly targeted cuts of services and benefits to Canadians.”

PPC eyes three-point plan

People’s Party of Canada candidate Chris Enns said his party would increase affordability for people in the riding in three ways — issuing a moratorium on immigration, halting the printing of money at the Canadian Mint and engaging more resource extraction.

Enns said the cessation of immigration would reduce the demand on the housing supply, making homes more affordable. He said he printing of money causes inflationary pressures on goods and services, and more resource extraction would create more demand for the Canadian dollar, increasing its value.

“Canadians and Canadian businesses would be able to buy oversees products at a much more affordable rate,” Enns said.

NDP has had success

NDP candidate Miguel Godau said he would look to enact caps on rent and find creative strategies to develop affordable housing.

He also noted the NDP's pledge to cap prices of essential grocery items to help with the cost of living if it forms the next government.

"When I think of the NDP we're putting forward for our area, we have a responsibility to support creative and new, innovative strategies to bring non market homes [and] to support holding grocery conglomerates accountable," he said.

Godau also pointed out the NDP was able to get programs for pharmacare and dental care passed with few seats in the House of Commons through a partnership with the governing Liberals.

Castanet Kamloops was unable to reach the Green Party's Jenna Lindley prior to deadline.