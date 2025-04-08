Kamloops figure skaters putting finishing touches on weekend exhibition

Photo: Valleyview Skating Club

More than 100 figure skaters ranging in age from four to 65 are putting the finishing touches on an action-packed show that aims to turn Sandman Centre into a time machine for a few hours this weekend.

The Valleyview Skating Club will stage its show, Full Steam Ahead, on Saturday.

The high-energy exhibition promises to take attendees on a trip through time from the Wild West to Paris to New York — with many other stops in between — featuring athletes from beginner to elite.

Organizer Nicole Collins said this is the club’s first time staging a show since pre-pandemic.

“Essentially, the show is a trip through time and different eras,” she told Castanet.

“The talent is going to range from brand new kids to double jump, flying spins. There will be some really talented skaters and there will be some cute kids poking around on the ice.”

'Intensive' training process

Ashlyn Wassing will be busy on Saturday night. She is taking part in six numbers and coaching her own group of young skaters.

“This is super exciting for me,” the 17-year-old Sa-Hali student said.

“The last show we did at this scale, I was nine years old — so it’s really nice to get back to this.”

Wassing said it’s been an "intensive” process.

“There’s definitely a little bit of stress, but overall everyone’s very excited and happy to be doing it. We have a very strong community at Valleyview Skating Club,” she said.

"We’ve really been working on our stage presence and making it captivating, and I think it’s going to be an amazing time for everyone."

'A professional experience'

Lisa Skubovius, a coach with the club who is also serving as choreographer and show director for Full Steam Ahead, said she is setting a high bar. She is a former professional skater with experience as a performer and director for Disney on Ice.

“I want to give the kids as much of a professional experience as possible, so we are doing some intricate choreography,” she said.

"Once the show starts, it’s going to feel like you paid a lot more money than you did.”

Skubovius said a lot of work is going into the show.

“The entire club has been going truly full-steam ahead, because the opportunity to perform at Sandman Centre came up last minute,” she said.

"We had to shorten our timelines to make the Sandman date, so we have been working non-stop.”

Tickets are $10

Collins said organizers are hoping to see butts in seats on Saturday.

“It’s a big expense for the club, but the idea is that this provides an opportunity for the kids to get that sort of showcase opportunity,” she said.

"And as a family, there’s not many things you go do for $20 for two hours of family fun.”

Skubovius said the skaters can’t wait to get on out the ice.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to give this presentation to the community,” she said.

“For anyone who’s never been to an ice show, you can expect a lot of action. There are lots of very exciting jumps and spins, as well as dancing and a variety of music. We’re putting together the show to spread the joy that we have with the community.”

Admission is free for kids 12 and under as well as seniors, but everyone between 13 and 64 will have to pay $10.

The two-hour show is slated to get underway at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. Parking will be free outside Sandman Centre and concessions will be open. Organizers are also planning a 50/50 draw.

For tickets or more information, email [email protected].