TRU to host forum on medical cannabis as alternative therapy for harm reduction, addiction treatment

Photo: The Canadian Press Marijuana plants are displayed at a shop in San Francisco, Monday, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

A free forum at Thompson Rivers University later this month will see experts discuss how medical cannabis might be used to treat addiction.

TRU said the forum, Medical Cannabis and Recovery, will explore how medical cannabis can be used as an alternative therapy for harm reduction and addiction care.

Among the speakers will be physicians, clinical counsellors, research scientists, professors and representatives from the Ask Wellness Society.

Dr. Florriann Fehr, an associate professor at TRU’s school of nursing and the principal investigator on the Maverick Research Project, is leading the forum.

“We invite everyone to discover a novel approach to the toxic drug crisis with a team of lived-experience experts, physicians, researchers and health-care providers who study new ways to reduce harm and save lives,” Fehr said.

“The Maverick study was formed on the belief that people matter and deserve robust and effective pathways out of addiction. This team has developed a unique approach to substance use and recovery which combines medical cannabis with supported recovery services.”

Organizers ask that those interested in attending register online to accommodate seating.

The event is free to attend and will be held on Saturday, April 26, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Clock Tower building.

More information on the event is available online.