New mayor, councillor in Sun Peaks following acclamation, byelection

Photo: File photo Sun Peaks

Sun Peaks has a new mayor and councillor following a byelection on the weekend.

Brian Gillespie was elected to the resort municipality’s council with 120 votes, beating out fellow candidates Dave Burnham, 113 votes, Katherine Campbell, 49 votes and Alice Muirhead, 37 votes.

Meanwhile, former councillor Rob O’Toole has been acclaimed as the new mayor of Sun Peaks as no other challengers emerged prior to the nomination deadline back on Feb. 28.

Residents of the resort municipality went to the polls Saturday in a byelection that was sparked following the death of Al Raine — the only mayor the resort community had ever known.

O’Toole’s resignation to run for mayor opened up a seat on council, which Gillespie will now fill.

The remade Sun Peaks council will serve for 19 months — until the next regularly scheduled municipal election, slated for Oct. 17, 2026.

Both O’Toole and Gillespie are local business owners in Sun Peaks. O’Toole owns Vertical Cafe while Gillespie runs Bottoms Bar and Grill.

The election results will be finalized Wednesday and the next council meeting is April 15, at which time O’Toole and Gillespie are expected to be sworn into their new roles.