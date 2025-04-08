Owner says dogs involved in fatal Kamloops pet mauling are innocent

Photo: Ashley Ellenor Clockwise from left: Snoop, Bella and Ferb

Ashley Ellenor wants to tell her side of the story.

She was in the possession of three dogs implicated in the gruesome killing of a Richmond Avenue family’s 12-year-old collie, Heidi, on the morning of Sept. 8.

The City of Kamloops seized the dogs — Bella, Snoop and Ferb — then labelled them dangerous and filed a destruction application in provincial court. Testing after the incident showed the three dogs had meth and cocaine in their systems.

Snoop was put down for medical reasons last Christmas while still in the city’s care. Bella was ordered to be euthanized after a so-called “dog whisperer” backed out of his commitment to take the animals in.

That leaves Ferb’s fate in the hands of a judge, who’s expected to make a decision in the coming weeks.

But Ellenor doesn’t believe the trio killed Heidi.

“I just find it very hard to believe that my dogs were involved in this whole thing,” she told Castanet Kamloops. “Obviously it doesn’t look good … but I just don’t believe that it was them.”

She is Ferb's owner and said she was caring for Snoop and Bella at the time of the incident. She said her goal right now is to get Ferb back.

Court heard Heidi was disemboweled and her head was covered in puncture wounds. She also had a "significant chunk" missing from her side.

The veterinarian who performed Heidi's necropsy was unable to pinpoint a cause of death due to the extent of her injuries — among them "many puncture wounds over her face and ears," a catastrophic degloving injury to her neck and numerous punctured arteries.

Heidi was described as being covered in blood from head to tail and an X-ray also showed she had a broken vertebrae.

No blood, no problem

Ellenor said Bella, Snoop and Ferb were born in the same litter, all less than a year and half old when they escaped out her front door on Sept. 8. Ellenor said she chased after them on foot.

Tracy Olson, Heidi’s owner, said she saw the three pit bills circling Heidi, who was laying motionless, at about 7 a.m. There were no witnesses to the attack.

Ellenor claims she was near Richmond Avenue while searching for the dogs around the time of the attack and didn’t hear anything. Eventually she was told by her father that the dogs returned home.

She said she didn’t see any blood on Ferb, she couldn’t tell if Bella had blood on her because her fur was too dark and Snoop had a “brushing” of blood on his shoulder — but she didn’t think anything of it.

“I just kind of figured they were goofing around or ran into a tree or shrub or something like that,” she told Castanet.

Ellenor said she thinks there would have been more blood found on the dogs if they killed Heidi.

When the canines returned home she said they were generally well behaved and ended up falling asleep on their bed. They were seized by Community Services Officers and RCMP later that day.

Ellenor said she learned of the attack after a friend sent her a link to a photo of the dogs that had been posted on social media.

Where did drugs come from?

In court last week, Ellenor described Bella as an instigator and a “bitch,” and Snoop was more of a follower. In contrast, she described Ferb as “cuddly and affectionate” and would make noises "like an Ewok.”

In an affidavit, an expert on canine behaviour training and rehabilitation said Ferb exhibited “extreme fear behaviour, conflicted body language, stress and aggression,” pack mentality was likely at play and they believed all three dogs participated in the attack.

A vet who examined the dogs after the attack said Ferb had a metallic smell on his fur, commonly associated with blood.

The court heard Community Services Officers also found a bloody napkin on her front steps. Ellenor said she didn’t know if the dogs had been cleaned, either by her roommate or her father, and she didn’t see the bloody napkin. She questioned why CSOs didn’t photograph or take it as evidence.

While the three dogs were seen jumping on and biting at a pedestrian after leaving Heidi’s yard, Ellenor questioned why that person hasn’t come forward and testified in court.

Ellenor also took issue with her home being labeled as “known” by CSO and RCMP and she said she had never had any altercations with bylaw officers.

“It pisses me off, because a lot of the facts and evidence in this case just don't make sense,” she claimed.

She said she didn’t know how the drugs ended up in the dogs’ systems, but Ellenor said she works with at-risk youth and unhoused people out of her home and many of the people she works with use drugs.

"I've never seen any drug paraphernalia or drug use, but I'm not gonna sit there and state that if something — I don't know if something fell out of their pocket or whatever," she said.

Even though she doesn’t think the dogs killed Heidi, Ellenor said she went with her partner to apologize to Olson. She said she “felt awful” and “bawled her eyes out the entire time.”

Moved homes

After the incident, Ellenor said she’s now found a new home because of the publicity and visibility on social media.

She said her teenage daughter became scared by comments being made and photos of her home being posted online.

“I was reading a bunch of comments, you know, I should die and I deserve to die, just like the dogs,” Ellenor said.

“She started to get a little bit scared.”

She said she also no longer works out of her home and has changed her name on various online accounts.